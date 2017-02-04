Lisa Rinna Denies Eden Sassoon Friendship

Eden Sassoon was introduced to viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Lisa Rinna’s friend. Yet Lisa is now denying that she was ever friends with Eden prior to filming the current season. In fact, according to Lisa, she had never even met Eden.

On Friday, Lisa tweeted that she didn’t know Eden and had never met her. Lisa maintained that she did not bring Eden on the show as her friend. Rather, according to Lisa, Eden was simply hired by the show’s producers to be a part of the cast.

For the record I didn't know Eden Sassoon, I had never met her before the show. I did not bring her on as my friend. She was hired. — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 3, 2017

During one of Eden’s first scenes, which involved lunch with Lisa and Erika Girardi, the words “Lisa’s friend” appeared under her name. Is what Lisa claiming true? Did the show’s producers wrongly state that Eden was Lisa’s friend and if so, why did they do that? Or is Lisa just now distancing herself from Eden in the face of viewer backlash against Eden for her intense focus on Kim Richards’ sobriety?

Several people questioned Lisa’s claim. One viewer pointed out that if Lisa had never met Eden prior to filming, then why would she gossip about Kim to her.

@lisarinna if you never met or knew her why would you gossip about Kim. I smell a big rodent. — Susan Doran (@suzannador20) February 4, 2017

Another viewer answered that Lisa is only now distancing herself from Eden because viewers are negative on Eden. The viewer speculated that if viewers loved Eden, then Lisa would be cozy with her. The viewer concluded that Lisa is a phony for such behavior.

@suzannador20 @lisarinna She distances herself b/c viewers are negative. If they loved ES, Rinna would be cozy with her. LR is such a phony. — Lucky Star (@GraceIn2017) February 4, 2017

It now seems to be a case of “He said, She said.” One viewer pointed out that during an interview that Eden did with BuzzFeed, Eden said that Josh Flagg, one of the stars of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, encouraged her to join Real Housewives and since she was already friends with Lisa, it was fit.

@lisarinna #SassLOON said on #Buzzfeed Josh Flagg told her to get on #RHOBH & she was friends w you already so it was a fit — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) February 4, 2017

In December, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Eden was asked about her entry point into the group, i.e. who did she know within the existing cast. “Rinna,” Eden replied. Yet Lisa denied that.

“I don’t actually bring Eden into the group. It looks like I’m bringing Eden into the group but I actually don’t. I just happen to live very close to where her Pilates studio is so let’s at least be honest shall we?

The viewers who did believe Lisa’s claim still found fault with how Lisa behaved. One told Lisa that she should have taken the time to get to know Eden better before sharing her thoughts on Kim and her sister Kyle Richards.

@lisarinna you should have taken more time getting to know Eden before telling her your thoughts on Kim and Kyle,lesson learned I hope. — Sharon Whiting (@sharoncollette) February 3, 2017

Another viewer pointed out that it was still Lisa Rinna who said that Kim Richards is near death and that Kyle is her enabler.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eden Sassoon Tuesday tweeted that Lisa’s full of crap and a coward after watching what Lisa had to say about her during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live. On the talk show, Lisa claimed that it was Eden’s choice to continue talking about Kim’s sobriety. Lisa even claimed that in an un-aired scene, she told Eden that she no longer thought it was a good idea to talk about Kim. Yet according to Eden, Lisa is just now saying that because she fears Lisa Vanderpump, who has made it clear that she won’t tolerate any talk regarding Kim that may hurt her good friend Kyle.

Indeed, in her blog post recapping the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Lisa V. pointed out that it was Lisa who first talked about Kim’s sobriety.

“What I didn’t realize at the time was that Eden was repeating LR’s opinion, and we see Eden’s frustration at the barbecue as LR Scuttles away…”

Lisa Vanderpump: Eden Shouldn’t Have Relied On Information From an Unreliable Source https://t.co/9uS1L55qcm pic.twitter.com/E2sgZDlBXq — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) February 2, 2017

In her prior blog post, Lisa V. pretty much pointed the finger at Lisa.

“I ask you this: Is Eden’s perception and judgement of Kim Richards formed from the brief amount of time at two social situations? Or is it a judgement that has been brewed, construed by an interference from a person who has an axe to grind?…it is my conclusion that a little tiny bird might be fluttering around Miss Sassoon’s ear, tweeting an opinion that is a result of a grudge that has festered over the last couple of years. We will see, and just as the black curtain was pulled back, we will also see a greater reveal soon. Keep watching…”

Indeed, a preview for next week’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode shows Lisa V. telling Kyle Richards that it was Lisa Rinna who said that Kim Richards is near death.

Yet it seems that despite Lisa Vanderpump’s reveal, viewers will still see Eden Sassoon have tension with the other women, for Lisa’s not the only one Eden is now lashing out against. It seems that Eden feels deserted by the entire cast. On Thursday, Eden tweeted that she now sees how ugly the women of the show are and how they’re treating her with disrespect and as if she’s trash.

Last few days from everyone who knows me #RHOBH shows how ugly theses women R & how they treat me w/ disrespect & trash.. loosing class — Eden Sassoon (@sassEden) February 2, 2017

