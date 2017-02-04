Howard Stern Says Trump Is Angry That He Won, Wants To Give Job To Hillary

During his talk show on February 1, “shock jock” Howard Stern expressed some words of concern about his long-time buddy Donald Trump. According to Stern, Trump is going suffer some serious mental health trauma as a result of being elected POTUS. What’s more, Stern says that his good pal and frequent radio show guest is going to “hate” his new job.

Howard Stern says President Trump "still wants Hillary Clinton to win" https://t.co/vNMu7cV6TE pic.twitter.com/QJKOfi8HFF — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2017

As CNN reports, Howard Stern’s Trump concerns come from a place of true compassion and worry. Stern and Trump have been close for years, and according to the larger-than-life radio personality, all Donald Trump wants is to be loved. By everybody. Unfortunately, few presidents are. Stern admitted that his first reaction to Trump’s candidacy was “shock.”

“I like Donald very much personally. I was shocked when he decided to run for president, and even more shocked that sort of, people took it seriously.”

Stern says that Trump’s ego is so fragile and his need for acceptance and love so great, that he wishes is friend had never run for President in the first place. During his Wednesday show, Stern admitted that he’s already told Donald Trump the same thing.

“I personally wish that he had never run, I told him that, because I actually think this is something that is gonna be detrimental to his mental health too, because, he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him.”

As NBC News reports, the friendship between Donald Trump and Howard Stern stretches back decades. The seemingly unlikely pair often spoke together on Stern’s radio show from the 199os to the early 2000s. Their conversations on The Howard Stern Show were fraught with decidedly un-politically correct talk, including sexual exchanges about women.

Every woman from Princess Diana to Angelina Jolie and dozens in between was fair game to Trump and Stern, and the buddies would often spend Trump’s radio interviews talking about how attractive famous women were (or were not) and whether or not Trump had a real chance of sleeping with them if he tried.

At the time, Trump was nothing more than a billionaire real estate mogul conversing with one of the most raunchy shock jocks on the air. However, since his presidential campaign took off, conversations such as the ones he had with Howard Stern have come back to haunt the new POTUS. One open mic conversation in particular, this one with Billy Bush, threatened to derail the Trump train during its heyday.

Even Trump's pal Howard Stern thinks presidency is bad for his mental health https://t.co/xsFL49pvIi pic.twitter.com/fyqQnXi7Vh — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 3, 2017

In that conversation, Donald Trump openly bragged about being able to grab women “by the p***y” because he was rich and famous. The exchange, which happened years before Trump ran for public office, cost Billy Bush his career.

Howard Stern claims that while he and Trump are good friends, the duo disagree politically. At least, according to Stern, his politics and the political platform Donald Trump publicly endorses don’t jive. However, Howard Stern says that he doesn’t necessarily believe that Trump believes everything he’s been selling to the public since he launched his improbable White House run.

“And I remember him being very–I mean he was pro-abortion. So the new Donald Trump kind of surprised me.”

@NBCNews how much more damage can it do to an already unhinged individual? Pathological liar and Narcissistic loon — Gee Tee (@gtorres25) February 3, 2017

@CBSNews So does a majority of the American public. Again. — SpinDoctor (@SpinDr) February 3, 2017

@HuffingtonPost anyone pointing out how bad HIS presidency is for AMERICA's mental health?!? — 305 Pirate ☮????☠ (@305Pirate) February 3, 2017

@Impeach_D_Trump I'm starting to get really worried that he won't be impeached. HE NEEDS TO BE IMPEACHED!!!!!!!! — OpenYourEyes (@OoopenUreyes) February 3, 2017

Stern says he doesn’t think Trump has really changed his mind about abortion, but that the new POTUS is simply pandering the the voter base that elected him. When it comes to Trump’s true political views, Stern claims that they are a lot closer to that of Hillary Clinton, who Trump reportedly supported at one point.

“I remember saying to him when he announced his presidency, I remember being quite amazed, because I remember him being for Hillary Clinton.”

During his radio program, Howard Stern openly called into question Trump’s motivation for running for president. Stern claims that Trump began his political career on something of a lark, hoping to make a few extra bucks while basking in the public adoration he so craves.

“I think it started as kind of a cool, fun thing to do to get a couple more bucks out of NBC for the Apprentice. I actually do believe that.”

Then, inexplicably and almost unbelievably, Donald Trump won. From Stern’s prospective, the political victory could become a really unhealthy situation for his friend.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a healthy experience. And by the way, he’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It’s not good for him. It’s not good. There’s a reason every president who leaves the office has grey hair.”

I'm sure Howard Stern thought he was being nice, but this just makes me even more concerned… https://t.co/x9WHH19OtV via @CNNMoney — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 3, 2017

Stern alleges that Trump’s unwanted victory and record-breaking unpopularity are really bringing the former reality TV star down. In fact, according to Howard Stern, Donald is channeling his anger and disappointment into political string pulling and policy in an attempt to get off the presidential hook.

“And that’s why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigation. He’s p***ed he won!He’s hoping he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary!”

What do you think about Stern’s assessment? Do you think that the long-time Trump pal has some legitimate insight into the motives and mental health of the new POTUS? Or did Howard Stern cross a line with his recent Trump commentary?

[Featured Image by Louis Lanzano/AP Images]