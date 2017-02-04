Donald Trump Policies: America Loves It, No Matter What You May Assume

Donald Trump policies are more accepted among the American population than what the elites assume. Trump is not a regular politician. And, he is not like any other U.S. president either. There have been legal challenges and ongoing protests against the Trump administration already. Only in two weeks into his presidency, Trump has managed to shake things up. While many intellectuals are highly critical about Trump, the majority of the American population apparently likes what he is doing.

Arguably the most controversial step taken by Trump since he took charge was to impose an immigration ban. The U.S. president signed an executive order to temporarily ban the immigration of refugees. People from seven countries are banned from traveling to the United States. As all the countries in the list happen to have a Muslim majority, many activists are comparing it with the “Muslim ban” that Trump promised during his campaign.

But, Americans are happy with Donald Trump policies so far. That includes the immigration ban, which has been strongly opposed by many world leaders and activists alike. However, according to a recent poll, 52 percent of Likely U.S. Voters are in favor of such a ban that stops refugees from traveling to the United States, until there is a better system to identify individuals who have terrorist connections. On the other hand, only 43 percent have opposed the ban.

A Rasmussen Reports survey, which was conducted online and over the telephone with 1,000 Likely Voters between January 31 and February 1, 2017. During the same period, a Huffington Post/YouGov poll was conducted. This poll also finds that a huge number of Americans are in favor of the immigration ban. Among the male population, 51 percent of people either strongly approve or somewhat approve the ban, while 44 percent disapprove it. Among women, the approval/disapproval rating is equally divided.

A CNN/ORC poll reveals how much Americans like Donald Trump policies. According to 78 percent of the population, Trump is meeting their expectations as a president. The number of people, who find his contribution as the leader of the country “unexpected,” is only 21 percent. The poll also reveals that 45 percent of Americans approve the way Donald Trump is handling his job as the president. The majority of Americans likes the way Trump is handling issues like the economy and the national security.

These numbers are quite different from other poll results, which reveal that most American people do not favor the way Trump is functioning as a president. Interestingly, it is believed that people are more likely to be honest about their opinion in online polls, as they don’t feel like they are talking to a person. Offline polls have found Trump’s approval ratings lower.

Donald Trump policies, including the immigration ban, have found support among a huge number of Americans. But, some polls like the CBS News Poll reveals Trump has hit a record low in terms of approval ratings. The poll finds 51 percent of American people to be against the ban. This poll is diametrically opposite to the other online polls. A staggering 88 percent of people believe religion should not matter while banning people from entering the country. Also, 75 percent believe Muslims should not be banned from entering the United States.

Trump’s approval rating is 40 percent, CBS News Poll reveals. According to the poll, this is the first time in history, an American president has got such a low approval rating. No other U.S. president had their approval rating go lower than Ronald Reagan’s 51 percent. White House press secretary Sean Spicer, however, was quick to refer to the Rasmussen poll to dismiss the numbers. The Rasmussen poll found a much higher approval rating for the president.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]