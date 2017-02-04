Tom Cruise In Love With ‘M:I’ Co-Star, Snubbed By Suri Cruise?

Ever since Tom Cruise got divorced from Katie Holmes, his relationship with Suri Cruise started to get distant. In fact, there were reports that the 54-year-old actor hasn’t seen his daughter for more than three years. The lack of physical connection may have an effect on the 10-year-old and that could be why she supposedly snubbed his invite to watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.

Life & Style recently reported that Tom invited Suri to catch the play in London along with him. However, the father of three arrived with a woman who seemed to be a business associate and some male friends. Since he is a celebrity, he got a VIP treatment during his visit which he could have shared with his little girl.

“He had the best seats in the house,” the witness said, “and they were whisked in and out of the play at intermission and again at the end.”

Maybe Suri Cruise prefers hanging out with Katie Holmes’ rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne. Life & Style reported over a year ago that the actress’ mini-me is smitten with the 49-year-old actor and his model daughter. The former Dawson’s Creek star and her little girl was spotted having lunch with Miss Golden Globe 2016 in Beverly Hills.

“Katie and Suri and Corrine were all at the Honor Bar together having a girls day out,” an eyewitness told Radar. “Corinne was so cute with Suri, and the three of them looked like they were having a lot of fun together.”

While Tom Cruise seems to have lost his daughter with his ex-wife’s rumored boyfriend, he has found new love on the set of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. According to Hollywood Life, Rebecca Ferguson made a big impression on the screen heartthrob that he wanted her back in the next M:I film and it is rare for a character to return in that film series. However, it is not yet official if the 33-year-old Swedish beauty will reprise her role as Ilsa Faust.

“They really got along,” an insider told OK!, “so he wanted more flirty moments and more stunts, which he mentored her through last time.”

Tom reportedly reworked the script so he can give his love interest a bigger role in the next film. He wanted to make sure that she will have a key role in their next movie together. The Hollywood superstar never had a girlfriend after his divorce from Katie. Rebecca could be his fourth wife if things work out well between them. But does he have a chance with her?

During an interview with Elle, Rebecca Ferguson confessed that she had a huge crush on Tom Cruise when she was younger and the actor was aware of that. It all started when she saw the movie Interview with the Vampire which stars two of the hottest actors back then – Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. What she felt for her co-star was really strong that she started dreaming about him.

“I had a recurring dream about him, like a love dream,” she said. “I was in love with him [and] I was 11, 12? He was probably my one crush.”

The mother of one also revealed the qualities of her co-star that she liked the most. Tom appears to be a serious actor, but Rebecca claims that he is really hilarious. She had a blast having him and comedian Simon Pegg on the set. The White Queen star called him a wonderful, happy dude. He was also very thoughtful as he gave the brunette beauty specially made food in preparation for her scenes.

It seems that the feeling is mutual between Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson, but the Church of Scientology may come between them just like they allegedly did with Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. However, he claims that the rumors aren’t true that his ex-wife left him to protect her from the organization.

“I find that question offensive. There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion,” he said as reported by PEOPLE.

