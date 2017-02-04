Steve Bannon Called ‘White Supremacist’ By Nancy Pelosi

Steve Bannon was called a white supremacist by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during her weekly press briefing. Pelosi didn’t hold back, twice referring to Bannon as a white supremacist as she discussed recent appointments by President Donald Trump. Trump appointed Bannon to the National Security Council, a move that was unexpected by many people in Washington.

A report by Yahoo! News relayed information on the press briefing, providing a video as Pelosi talked about Bannon and the decision by Trump to appoint him to an important national position. She also discussed her opinion on whether or not Bannon’s appointment will make Americans feel safe.

“What’s making America less safe is to have a white supremacist named to the National Security Council as a permanent member, while the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the Director of National Intelligence are told, ‘Don’t call us, we’ll call you.’ It’s a stunning thing that a white supremacist, Bannon, would be a permanent member of the National Security Council and dismissing the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the director … of national intelligence as members.”

A recent report by Cosmopolitan Magazine did its best to answer the question of, “Who is Steve Bannon?” The article discussed 15 different topics about President Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist, taking the time to break down his past and how he will have a key role in the White House this term.

In addition to serving as one of Trump’s campaign managers, Bannon also served as the executive chairman of Breitbart News (a website for the “alt-right”), served in the U.S. Navy, worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs, directed movies for Hollywood, started a nonprofit to investigate politicians, and was once charged with domestic abuse by his then-wife. That ex-wife has also accused him of being anti-semitic.

A report by CNN states that Nancy Pelosi wasn’t finished with the comments she made about Steve Bannon. Pelosi took it one step further, also questioning Trump’s ability to serve as president. After her comments about Bannon, she brought up a proposal that House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz is considering. The legislation would require an independent medical assessment of the President.

“If you’re going to have your hands on the nuclear codes, you probably — we should probably know what mental state you’re in. I can’t wait until he introduces that legislation, to be able to join him as cosponsor of that. I think it’s a very good idea.”

Breitbart News is a site that has become known for posting articles opposing Planned Parenthood. The site also wrote about how it felt that there should be a cap placed on the number of women that go into the maths and sciences. An article from 2015 worked to pass on the information that, “the smartest people in the world are all men.”

“We’re constantly told that sexism and stereotypes are what hold women back in maths, engineering and tech…. The real reason there aren’t more female astrophysicists is that the number of really, really smart girls is minuscule.”

While there has been no direct response from the White House on the statements by Nancy Pelosi, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke about it with MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren on Friday (Feb. 3).

“To make that kind of an outrageous charge is ridiculous, and it’s just––it’s not something that you would expect from her.”

Republican and Democratic leadership were caught off guard when it was announced that Bannon would become a permanent member of the National Security Council. A debate has been taking place in Washington about whether it is required that Bannon gets confirmed by the Senate to sit on the committee. That confirmation has not yet come, with the comments made by Nancy Pelosi showing how shocked she was to hear the news. Steve Bannon now has one of the most powerful positions in the country, serving as the right-hand man to President Donald Trump.

