Beyonce And Jay-Z Twins: Baby Name List Includes Solange, Sasha, And Barack

Just a day or so ago, the internet went crazy when word that Beyonce and Jay-Z are having twins hit. With Beyonce’s latest pregnancy, it will give Blue some siblings to pal around with. While there have been all sorts of crazy rumors going on with regards to what the twins will mean for the hip-hop power couple, one thing has been discussed a bit less: What will the duo name their latest children? Surprisingly, there are betting odds for which names have the best chances of ending up given to one, or both, of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s offspring.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are now set to have a total of three children, with two more on the way to join their current child, Blue Ivy Carter. The big news of Beyonce’s latest pregnancy with twins hit the internet just a few days ago, with Hot New Hip Hop reporting that the singer announced it via an Instagram photo of herself. The image showed Beyonce holding her bare stomach.

A caption with the photo made the big announcement to everyone, causing the world wide web to go crazy.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Now it’s on to the baby name speculation. One of the current novelty bets listed at Paddy Power sportsbook gives the odds for a total of 55 different possible name choices that Beyonce and Jay-Z might give to at least one of their twins. Leading the way on the list are the names Isaiah and Indie, each with odds of 10-1, followed by Kat, Honey, and Lily at 12-1. Those make for some original choices for Miss Knowles and Mr. Carter to bestow upon one of their new kids.

Things get interesting after those choices, as Jay, Tina, Solange, and Matthew each carry odds of 16-1. Jay is, of course, Mr. Shawn Carter himself, while Solange Knowles is Beyonce’s sister. Matthew and Tina Knowles are Beyonce’s parents, so it’s possible the couple could pay tribute to them with one, or both children’s names.

Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates are also represented on the odds. Michelle has 20-1 odds while Kelly is slightly lower on the list with 33-1 odds. Other interesting name choices include Prince, Hillary, Destiny, and Oprah at 50-1 odds, as well as Barack at 25-1 odds. The current president’s first name gets the least love, as Donald has 300-1 odds as a longshot choice. Brexit is also right there with President Trump towards the bottom of the list.

A few other interesting choices from the list include Roca in honor of Carter’s Rocafella Records, Venus or Serena, and Lemonade or Tidal. Will Jay-Z and Beyonce really name their child after one of their albums or Jay’s struggling music streaming service? It could be even more ironic, as the names Yellow and Red are also on the list, hinting at the idea that the couple is going to use names of colors for each of their children.

While the duo of Beyonce and Jay-Z have yet to drop any hints about the sex, let alone the names of their future children, celebrities have already been congratulating the couple and giving baby gifts. Hollywood Life recently reported that Usher, Kanye West, and Justin Timberlake have all given baby gifts already.

It’s unknown what the gifts that the couple received were exactly, but the bigger story is, of course, the fact that former friends Kanye and Jay-Z seemingly have patched things up. Having a nervous breakdown and new kids on the way can help people put things in perspective.

Time has really flown by too. Jay-Z and Beyonce’s first child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, just turned 5-years-old in early January. She’ll now become a big sister to two other children, but one has to wonder if she’ll be referring to them as Yellow and Red, Michelle and Barack, or Donald and Brexit.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]