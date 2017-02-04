Kellyanne Conway Admits ‘Mistake,’ Taunts Chelsea Clinton For ‘Losing Election’

After coming under fire and being trolled on the internet — shockingly, also by Chelsea Clinton — Trump’s Kellyanne Conway revised her remarks about the “Bowling Green Massacre,” an event that never occurred. Conway then turned her attention to Chelsea for a “surprise” Twitter attack.

After getting fact-checked, Donald Trump’s Counselor to the President simply said she “meant terrorists,” not “massacre,” but not before she was incessantly mocked on social media for the political faux pas. Chelsea Clinton was among those who called Kellyanne out for her admitted “error,” according to a Daily Mail report.

.@KellyannePolls Clarifies "Bowling Green Massacre" Comment After Sparking Uproarhttps://t.co/mSjklBKarF — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 4, 2017

As Inquisitr previously reported, Chelsea Clinton’s Twitter account went nuclear over Kellyanne Conway’s “massacre” description of the Bowling Green incident 6-years-ago and other contentious matters.

Chelsea, 36, does not typically enter the fray of politics on Twitter in a bi-partisan way. Rather, Clinton uses the micro-blogging site for updating fans on the Clinton Foundation where she is the vice chair. Chelsea also uses Twitter for supporting positive news and inspiring women and girls to believe in their own visions and self-worth.

As sources report, Chelsea’s Twitter account has become somewhat radical in that she is now chiming in on events involving Donald Trump’s administration. A number of tweets appeared on Chelsea Clinton’s timeline recently that pushed back on Trump’s travel ban.

.@KellyannePolls taunts Chelsea Clinton after "Bowling Green Massacre" claim: "I misspoke; you lost the election" https://t.co/uFNDoi1eek pic.twitter.com/pRmnFhqqVK — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 3, 2017

One particular tweet by Chelsea called out Kellyanne Conway for her inaccuracy while trying to substantiate the controversial executive order. Kellyanne flippantly returned fire on Twitter and said, “I misspoke, you lost the election,” in a move some are comparing to the errant tweet responses from her boss.

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

USA Today followed up on the controversy building about Kellyanne and her perceived lack of integrity with Trump’s temporary ban on citizens, refugees and immigrants from Syria and other Muslim-majority countries. Trump’s Conway — his former campaign manager — defended her remarks from the previous day about the president’s executive order.

The paper described Kellyanne’s commentary about the Bowling Green incident “factually indefensible.” However, Conway pushed back, saying she spoke out of turn.

The backstory about the incident trending on major social media sites and search engines began during an interview Conway had with MSNBC host of Hardball, Chris Matthews. During the segment, Trump’s Kellyanne tried to do damage control for her boss to rationalize the president’s imposed restrictions that appeared to be an indictment of a particular religion, as multiple sources report.

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre.

“Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

Soon thereafter, Washington Post’s Fact Checker contacted Conway via email in an attempt to clarify her “massacre” comment — which is now known to be false — and she responded by admitting to misspeaking.

Trump’s senior adviser said her blunder was an “honest mistake.” She then tweeted about it on her official Twitter account. She would later attack Chelsea Clinton for her remarks.

“1/2: Honest mistakes abound. Last night, prominent editor of liberal site apologized for almost running a story re: tweet from fake account.”

Kellyanne Conway then linked to a 2013 story from mainstream news sites, which USA Today highlighted as another contradiction; the organization and other large networks covered the story in question.

In 2011, law enforcement discovered that two suspected bomb makers — who may have targeted American troops in Iraq — may have been allowed into the United States as war refugees, as sources indicate. After a lengthy investigation, the suspects were arrested, tried for a number of attempted felonies and given stiff federal sentences.

The paper accuses Kellyanne Conway of using “alternative facts” to bolster a case in favor of Trump’s use of the travel ban.

WAPO points out that Conway, like many others in the business of reporting news, made an error. Still, it applauded her for correcting the misinformation rather than staying the course.

.@ChelseaClinton has responded to Kellyanne Conway citing the "Bowling Green Massacre" that didn't happen https://t.co/mZr3poQ7Rt pic.twitter.com/1D8XxVAZR4 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 3, 2017

The Post emphasizes how important it is for an entity like the White House to have checks and balances in place before conveying information to the public. It also points out Kellyanne’s indisputable errors on the Bowling Green terror investigation.

“There was no massacre in Bowling Green. The discovery that former Iraqi bomb makers had been admitted as refugees was widely covered. They were not ‘radicalized’ after they came to the United States.

“Instead, she meant to refer to the alleged (but not proved) killing of U.S. soldiers in Iraq by bomb makers who were arrested in Bowling Green and then sent to prison for decades — before they killed anyone in the United States.”

Further, the media outlet insists that its reporting of the matter is not designed to be a “gotcha” play, but encouraged readers to judge for themselves.

On the reported Kellyanne Conway-Chelsea Clinton feud, the former first daughter has not commented as of this writing.

