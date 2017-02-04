Kim Kardashian Is Not Ragingly Jealous Of Beyonce [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is ragingly jealous of Beyonce. At least this is what Radar Online would like you to believe.

“While the Bey Hive was buzzing yesterday about Beyonce’s shocking baby news, RadarOnline.com has learned that Kim Kardashian was busy with her own plan to steal back the spotlight!”

“Kim was shocked at the Beyonce news and she was totally checking it out and seeing how many people like the post. Then, when her friend Chrissy Teigen started tweeting that she was best friends with Beyonce, she was actually hurt and worried,” says a so-called “source.”

Many of the commenters after the article think Kim is certainly in the wrong here.

“Kim, get over yourself! Most of us have…and that lip ring looks more like a trailer hitch,” says one commenter.

“Were [sic] do I start. There is no competition Beyonce has a real talent that she has cultivated all her life, Kim’s only talent is that she will pose nude for a TV guide cover,” says another.

However, according to Gossip Cop, this is just another fabricated story.

“Kim Kardashian is NOT ‘jealous’ of Beyonce, nor is she trying to steal the spotlight from the singer, despite a new report. Gossip Cop can bust this claim. We’re told it’s false,” claims columnist Holly Nicol, who adds that not only has Radar Online lied about Kardashian and Beyonce in the past, but Kardashian’s rep also completely denies the report.

There is another recent rumor that involves Kardashian’s husband. This one was started by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

“It looks like Kim Kardashian is going on a family vacation, but without her husband Kanye West. New reports indicate that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is going to Costa Rica with her mother and sisters, but plans to keep Kanye at home.”

The article added that “insiders” revealed that Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was going to Costa Rica along with Kourtney Kardashian’s (sometimes) partner Scott Disick. However, Gossip Cop has stepped in and has declared that this story is completely fabricated.

“Kanye West is NOT ‘banned’ from joining the Kardashian clan on their family vacation to Costa Rica, despite a new report. Gossip Cop can correct this claim. We’re told it’s false,” says columnist Holly Nicol, who adds that not only has a rep for West denied this, but Celeb Dirty Laundry has also been involved in spreading rumors about the couple before.

There is at least one true story going around about Kardashian. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian is continuing to testify about her robbery case. On Thursday, she was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse with two bodyguards. A French judge was flown out to New York City on Wednesday in order to take testimony and try to identify the robbers who broke into Kardashian’s apartment.

“They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media. Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she’s happy justice is going to be served,” a source told Us Weekly.

As the article notes, Paris police have charged 10 out of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the crime that was committed in early October last year. A mainstream French newspaper also published Kardashian’s police statement, in which she specifically described the terrifying event. Let’s hope Kardashian can soon leave all of this behind her.

