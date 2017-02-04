One Direction’s Harry Styles Is 23 And The World Is His Oyster, But Not Kendall?

One Direction’s Harry Styles turned 23 on Wednesday, February 1, throwing an amazing birthday bash in Malibu for his A-list guests. All the stars were out, from Adele to Tommy Lee. Cindy Crawford was also there as well as Cuba Gooding Jr. who sang the old Beatles hit “Come Together” on karaoke.

Harry Styles’ One Direction bandmates were absent from the gathering, but Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson wished him a happy birthday on Twitter according to Billboard. Also absent was the lovely Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner invited Harry Styles to her birthday party, held the night before Jenner’s birthday. Harry not only attended the party but also drove back to Kendall’s house to be the first to wish her a happy birthday on her special day.

Kendall Jenner did not attend Styles’ party. He instead spent time with a mysterious blond beauty. No one has identified the young lady who slightly resembles Suki Waterhouse, a model the One Direction crooner has also been romantically linked to.

Harry Styles was obviously having a blast. The One Direction singer was doing Casamigos Tequila Shots according to The Sun. Casamigos is made by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Melman, so it’s classy, delicious and a little pricey at around $100 for 1.75 liters.

One Direction’s Harry Styles has everything it seems except Kendall Jenner. One Direction’s rock star singer works hard and he plays hard, though not often. He rarely lets his hair down so to speak. This singer and actor is nearly a workaholic, but when he is having fun, he doesn’t hold back.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have been the favorite stuff of tabloids for quite some time. Styles met up with Kendall Jenner on Labor Day, for a very romantic three-day fling. They had a romantic yacht cruise last winter.

When One Direction’s Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are not seen out together, there is always tabloid speculation that they are seeing each other secretly, or that Kendall Jenner is angry or heartbroken. Sadly, the One Direction star is far too busy with work — or perhaps even with other women — to be with Kendall according to various unsubstantiated rumors.

Harry Styles, though, until the One Direction hiatus, was definitely too busy to have a serious relationship. Spending eight or nine months out of the year on tour, and producing an album in the few months left, is not conducive to having a date every Saturday night.

Kendall Jenner is also very busy pursuing a serious career as a supermodel. She travels, does shows, and works very hard for a number of designers.

Kendall Jenner is a Victoria’s Secret Angel and attends New York Fashion Week and shows in Milan, Italy, and other locations.

Since the One Direction break, Harry has been as busy as ever. A natural actor, Styles appeared in the movie Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan, which meant months filming in various locations. He has also been writing and recording music for his upcoming album.

Harry Styles is remaking his image a bit, trying on Mick Jagger costumes for an Another Man photo shoot and wearing black nail polish. Black nail polish is a call back to a custom popularized by classic rock musicians.

Is there a place for Kendall Jenner in One Direction’s Harry Styles’ new image? Perhaps, but the obvious problem is logistics. Matching up schedules can be tough for celebrity couples and even friends, who travel the globe with their work.

Harry Styles has a contract with Columbia, in which they paid $80 million for three albums. While there is no timetable, they would certainly expect one album in 2017. He has been working diligently, collecting advice and working with a vast collection of collaborators.

Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid says One Direction’s Harry Style’s new solo music sounds amazing. McDaid is quoted in Perez Hilton.

“From what I’ve heard, it’ll blow the socks off the world.”

But what about Kendall Jenner? Does Harry Styles blow her socks off? Kendall has decided she was born too late. People quotes Kendall dreaming of old school eye candy, like young Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp.

“There’s something about the old-school vibe of these guys – they don’t make ’em like this anymore, haha!”

So after dating One Direction’s Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner wants to go more old school with Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp, both of whom have recently become available again. Should they give her a call?

Harry Styles enjoyed a bidding war with record companies all making offers to produce his debut album. Now, standing on the brink of releasing his blockbuster hit album and waiting for his new movie to premiere in July, this One Direction singer has made the world his oyster. On his album contract, Harry could name his price.

Harry Styles’ One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson await the reunion, as they prepare to release their own solo albums. Fans wonder when and if they will reunite.

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson have all assured fans numerous times that a One Direction reunion will happen, but not now. The biggest question really is when.

Will One Direction’s Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner ever get married, and will Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson reunite with Styles before his next birthday?

[Featured Image by Star Max 2/AP Images]