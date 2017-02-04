Depeche Mode Back With ‘Where’s The Revolution’ Off New ‘Spirit’ Album

Depeche Mode are back with their new album Spirit, and with it comes a brand new song entitled “Where’s the Revolution.” Fans will be pleased to know they can listen to this song immediately, while Spirit is set to be officially released on March 17.

Rolling Stone reported that Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has said that their new song, “Where’s the Revolution,” isn’t necessarily political in his point of view, but is very much concerned with humanity in general.

“I wouldn’t call this a political album because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity, and our place in that. We called the album Spirit, because it’s like, ‘Where’s the spirit gone?’ or ‘Where’s the spirit in humanity?'”

With lyrics like, “Where the revolution? Come on people, you’re letting me down,” Depeche Mode have created a new song which is easily relatable in today’s political climate.

As the Inquisitr reported in October 2016, Depeche Mode haven’t released a new album since 2013’s Delta Machine, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It was also noted that Anton Corbijn would be taking care of all of the visuals for the Global Spirit Tour, with a substantial portion of the proceeds of this tour going to a charity known as charity:water.

Depeche Mode’s Spirit album was produced by James Ford from Simian Mobile Disco, as Fact Mag reported, and Ford is also known for his work with the Arctic Monkeys. James Ford has employed a pedal steel guitar guitar of Martin Gore’s that he found hidden in the studio, and was so enraptured with the sound of it that he taught himself how to play it and Martin’s pedal steel guitar will now be featured on several of the new songs on the record.

Of the new Depeche Mode Spirit album, Dave Gahan explained that he felt the world was going through great change right now.

“We’re living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more. I think about my kids and what they’re growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the election last year. She just sobbed, and I was like, ‘Wow.'”

While Dave Gahan has said that their new record isn’t necessarily political, he did explain that as he and Martin Gore are living in the United States now, they are both affected by what happens in America.

“Martin said to me, ‘I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it’s true that we’re very fortunate. But that doesn’t mean you stop caring about what’s going on in the world. It’s really affecting me.”

Dave Gahan stated that he understood what Martin was saying and felt the same.

During a discussion with Rolling Stone about Depeche Mode’s new album Spirit, the talk veered to David Bowie. Dave Gahan express sadness that he never got the chance to tell Bowie how much his music had meant to him personally.

“I had seen the news but it wasn’t until my wife told me he had died that I just broke down in tears. It really affected me. I felt a huge gap. One of the things I was most regrettable about was that I had never really gone up to him at any time I’d seen him in passing and said, ‘You know, David, I bump into you every once in a while, but I’ve never told you how much your music has meant to me and continues to mean to me.'”

What do you think of the new Depeche Mode song “Where’s the Revolution” off their upcoming album Spirit?

[Featured Image by Jack Plunkett/AP Images]