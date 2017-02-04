EXO Concerts Are Coming To Two New American Cities– EXO-Ls Get Ready!

EXO fans in North America are in for a treat. According to Koreaboo, the Kpop boy band is adding two new stops to their world tour in North America.

The tour, which is being called EXO PLANET #3: The EXO’rDIUM, gets started this year and will be arriving in North America in April. Two concerts will be held in the United States, one in Newark and the other in Los Angeles.

Music Planet, the organizers of the tour also added that there will be a concert in Mexico.

170201 EXO confirmed to have EXO'rDIUM in Mexico on April 27th (NA TOUR) pic.twitter.com/5Am8Xy75IC — EXO FANBASE (@EXOfanbase_Int) February 1, 2017

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

EXO, BTS Big Winners In 31st Golden Disk Awards, Bangtan Boys Prep For Upcoming Album Next Month

EXO’s Kai Never Wanted To Be An Idol??? Kpop Star Makes Surprising Revelation In New 2017 Interview, Talks Coping With Ankle Injury

EXO Topples BTS For Highest K-Pop Album Sales Of 2016 For Male Idol Group — Block B’s ‘Toy’ Rules Downloads [Video]

Happy Chinese New Year Hallyu Fans! — What Did Popular K-Pop Acts Like EXO, BTS, TWICE, And Red Velvet Do For The Year Of The Rooster?

Although this good news for EXO fans in the United States and Mexico, some fans are arguing that they want additional concerts in more U.S. cities. There are also some European fans who are mad that the popular Kpop boy band is not touring in any European cities.

Locations that need to be added to NA tour for exo: • Miami, FL

• New York City, NY

• Dallas, TX

• Chicago, IL@_mymusictaste — essi ✨ (@daddyexo1) February 3, 2017

IF EXO DOESN'T ADD MORE CITIES FOR THE TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA IMMA CASSH SOMEONE OUTSIDE HOWW BOWW DATT! pic.twitter.com/ESfI0UYZaQ — nessa ???? (@gvccinyeol) February 3, 2017

like not being shady but can exo do a europe tour — karen (@parkchanyeolies) February 3, 2017

This will be EXO’s third world tour. Koreaboo reports that the tickets for the concert tour dates in America have not gone on sale as yet and the vendors have not been announced. However, for the concert in Mexico fans can buy tickets from concert promoter, Dilemma.

News of the details of EXO’s tour comes as the group cements their success on the charts and awards shows. As Inquisitr previously reported, the group recently won Album Of The Year for their album Ex’act at the Golden Disk Awards.

As Inquisitr noted previously, the event, which takes place every year, is like the Korean Grammy Awards and is meant to highlight top achievers in Kpop from the previous year. This is actually the fourth time that EXO have won this award, and it wasn’t their only prize. EXO also won the the Disk Bonsang and Ceci Asia Icon Awards.

“It was an honor in itself to stand on stage with all of our seniors and juniors at the Golden Disc Awards, but we’ve been honored with a huge award. Thank you to Lee Soo Man, who named us, our SM family, and everyone who helps us from behind the scenes. I sincerely thank our EXO-Ls.” the group said in their acceptance speech.

International Business Times also reports that the sales on EXO’s albums released in 2016 crossed the 2 million mark making the group Kpop kings of album sales.

In terms of a breakdown of the sales of each album, EX’ACT and Lotto sold 1.17 million copies in total. For Life, the group’s special winter album, sold 425,000 copies. EXO-CBX’s, EXO’s Chinese subgroup, put out a mini-album in 2016 called Hey, Mama! and that sold 276,000 copies. Finally, EXO’s Lay released a solo album last year called Lose Control and that sold 260,000 copies.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]