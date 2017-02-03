Why Did Nordstrom Drop The Ivanka Trump Line?

Many people have been left wondering why Nordstrom decided to drop the Ivanka Trump line and there has been conjecture that it may have been due to a boycott. However, Nordstrom has remained firm that their decision to drop Ivanka’s line was purely a business decision and nothing else.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom gave a statement to MarketWatch and explained that it is quite normal for the company to routinely review the merits of their lines and that this is just a routine part of their business plan. Nordstrom explained that aside from dropping the Ivanka Trump line, it is standard practice to cut 10 percent of their lines in general, based on their performance.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands; more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business. Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

At noon on Friday, three pairs of Ivanka Trump shoes were listed on Nordstrom’s website, and all of them were marked down in price. These shoes are made by Marc Fisher Footwear and her brand is part of the G-III Apparel Group Ltd., which is currently down by 1.93 percent.

Ivanka Trump has had previous trouble with her shoe line at Nordstrom. For instance, during the summer of 2016, the shoe line was embroiled in a lawuit after Aquazzara, an Italian company, sued the shoe line for allegedly copying one of their most popular designs.

Another issue of contention over Ivanka Trump’s line is that the vast majority of the clothing is made overseas, as the Inquisitr reported. According to ImportGenius, which is a trade database, the Ivanka Trump line contained 193 imported shipments. The dresses and blouses were found to be made primarily in Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, while the shoes and handbags were produced in China.

Ivanka did concede when she started up her line that she didn’t have previous experience with production or manufacturing.

“When I started my business, I recognized where my strengths were and knew that I didn’t have any experience in production and manufacturing. I am not a designer. I am an entrepreneur.”

However, some have been critical of Ivanka Trump’s Nordstrom line being manufactured overseas, especially as President Donald Trump has promised to try to bring back manufacturing of American lines to the United States.

There have also been consumers who have gone on Twitter and told Nordstrom that they would no longer be shopping at the department store if they continued to sell Ivanka Trump’s line. Nordstrom responded to these comments and queries, but were also faced with further political backlash after they dropped the Ivanka line. Some customers then accused Nordstrom of playing a political game of sorts.

@GayleShare1 Hi, Gayle! Based on this brand’s performance, we did decide not to buy it for this season. — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) February 3, 2017

It is worth noting that Nordstrom is not the only store to sell the Ivanka Trump line, however. Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Walmart, Ross, Sears, Kmart, DSW, and Century 21 also sell Trump’s brand.

In January, Ivanka Trump made the announcement that she would take a leave of absence from her company, according to NBC News, so that she could move to Washington, D.C., as her husband, Jared Kushner, is currently an adviser for her father, Donald’s, cabinet. Abigail Klem and a board of trustees are now in charge of the Ivanka Trump brand.

