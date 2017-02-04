Vera Lynn Turning 100, Releases New 2017 Album For Charity

Will Vera Lynn wear a Pink Floyd T-shirt when she releases her new album when she turns 100 in 2017, or will Pink Floyd show up at her charity birthday party wearing Vera Lynn T-shirts?

While it has yet to be seen if Vera Lynn will attend her new album celebration and pay homage to Pink Floyd for including her name and story in their lyrics, what is true is that Vera Lynn is breaking records by being the oldest singer to release an album at age 100.

Although Pink Floyd’s The Wall is one of the most famous albums in the world, few of their fans may know that the woman behind their song “Vera” is a real person, and she is turning 100 years old on March 20, 2017.

In fact, Vera Lynn is releasing an album for her 100th birthday, and she is one of the most famous musicians in the world, but especially in Pink Floyd’s home country of the U.K. Adding to her long list of famous moments, in 1975, Queen Elizabeth II renamed her Dame Vera Lynn.

Vera Lynn’s career started early in childhood when she was paid to sing, but her fame for music started around the early 1940s when she was singing on the radio and in her first films in 1943.

Today, as Vera Lynn’s centennial birthday arrives, she has song credits for almost 50 films, according to IMDb.

Interestingly, Pink Floyd’s tie-in to Vera Lynn seems almost like a challenge. For example, the lyrics for “Vera” from Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall start with “Does anybody here remember Vera Lynn?” — as if she was a one-hit-wonder.

To answer Syd Barrett’s question, thanks to Vera Lynn releasing an album to celebrate her 100 years on Earth, it is fair to say that breaking a record as the oldest singer to release new music is going to put Vera Lynn in the “memorable” pile in history books.

To answer another one of Pink Floyd’s questions in the lyrics to “Vera,” being a lifelong star is “what has become of” Vera Lynn. Despite her recent world record, Vera Lynn has been building her legacy for decades, and she is best remembered for flying around the world to sing for World War II troops.

In fact, long before Adele, Little Mix, and the Spice Girls, Vera Lynn was shattering music charts records and was the “first female British artist to top the US charts in 1952.”

According to Vera Lynn’s Twitter page, she is still getting to the top of the charts. On June 9, 2014, Vera Lynn tweeted that her newly released remasters of her old music were re-released on an album called National Treasure that reached number 13 in the U.K. music charts in mid-2014.

While the world is excited to hear more about the name they know from a Pink Floyd song, Vera Lynn has a humble outlook on how young fans will receive her Vera Lynn 100 album, and doubted when interviewed that her new 2017 music would reach No. 1 in music charts.

About the importance of her newest album, Vera Lynn stated the following.

“It might seem quite tame to these young people, the music. But for us it was very exciting and very meaningful and it meant a lot to people.”

In fact, Vera Lynn’s importance is talked about in a blog that analyzes Pink Floyd’s The Wall in detail.

For Pink Floyd’s “Vera,” the blog summarizes that the reason she was chosen by the band in the first place was because Vera Lynn “was one of the lone rays of light during the bleak war.”

In the story line contained within the theme of the entirety of The Wall, the song about Vera Lynn is theorized to serve as a symbol of “solace to Pink as he faces his darkest moments behind his wall.”

As a symbol, Vera Lynn is also a connection to Pink’s “personal roots, recalling the hope that Vera Lynn – a World War II era singer – instilled within a country torn apart by war and loss.”

The blog also points out that Vera Lynn was widely popular in World War II England where the individual members of the band Pink Floyd experienced their childhoods and Vera was the host of a radio show called Sincerely Yours. In 1942, Vera Lynn released her classic “We’ll Meet Again,” and its cultural impact was summarized as follows.

“With its message of hope and loving reunion, the song became an instant favorite for soldiers leaving their loved ones behind, as well as those sending their fathers, brothers and sons off to war, uncertain if they’d make it back alive.”

According to Yahoo, the name of the new album is Vera Lynn 100 and will include her famous tunes such as “The White Cliffs of Dover,” a previously unreleased cover of “Sailing,” and “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart.” Although Vera Lynn’s birthday is March 20, Vera Lynn 100 will be released on March 17 by Decca Records.

To celebrate, Vera Lynn will hold a charity concert, held at the London Palladium on March 18 in London, England, according to BBC. The benefits of the celebration will likely be donated to the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Fund.

Currently, there is no news related to Pink Floyd officially attending Vera Lynn’s album release party in London on March 17. However, Pink Floyd is known for loving charities, and there is always a chance they could be looking forward to surprising Vera Lynn and their fans by attending the charity gala.

And speaking of Pink Floyd’s own love of donating to a good cause, they are cited as attending their first charity gig in 1972.

It was reported in October 2010 that Pink Floyd would only reunite as a band that performed for charity.

Despite this, could there be a chance that Pink Floyd will not attend because Vera Lynn’s 100-year-birthday party will have protesters? Right now, women around the world are gathering to denounce Donald Trump as president of America, but at one time, people in England protested Vera Lynn.

According to The Conversation, Vera Lynn experienced a lot of backlash during World War II for reasons that might seem incomprehensible to modern music lovers.

Primarily, when Vera Lynn became a popular radio singer in 1941, there were members of the listening public in England that were concerned that her music was “too sentimental” and was not “good for morale.”

Oddly, the key to this outrage was the refinement and availability of the microphone which meant that singing softly was an option for the first time.

This style of microphone singing by Vera Lynn was called “crooning” and in 1942, there was a “crooner ban” and installation of a new Dance Music Policy Committee that banned 30 singers with twice as many “cautioned.”

Although all she wanted was her voice to be heard, in 1944, Vera Lynn also dealt with the public debating about female radio announcers and whether or not they should be taken off the air.

[Featured Image by Keystone/Getty Images]