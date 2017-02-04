‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Art Leaks Spoil Major Season Finale Scene

Warning: This article contains Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

When Game of Thrones Season 7 began filming last fall, spoilers began circulating online that the Dragonpit would be a major location in the upcoming season. Now, according to reliable fan site Watchers On The Wall, new leaked artwork shows the Dragonpit in a major scene from the Season 7 finale.

In the images–which appear to be photographs of concept art from the episode–you can see Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Bronn (Jerome Flynn) and possibly Jon Snow (Kit Harington) with his back turned to the camera. The first image shows the entire piece of concept art, and the second image is a close-up of the art’s title, “Game of Thrones VII, Dragonpit Entrance.”

Game of Thrones cast and crew spent significant time filming at Italica in Santiponce, Spain, last fall. On-set spies suggested back then that the location would serve as the location for the Dragonpit. If the images are genuine–and WOTW believes that they are–they seem to match match the Italica filming location.

According to Game of Thrones backstory, the Targaryens used the Dragonpit to house their dragons many years ago. However, the pit was destroyed and left in ruins. The Sun reports that the artwork shows the big moment Jon arrives at the Dragonpit with a wight to prove to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and others in the south that the threat outside the wall is real.

There has been growing excitement among GoT fans that the Season 7 finale will be even bigger than the death of Jon Snow at the end of Season 5. As Inquisitr previously reported, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) has been on a press tour the last few weeks talking up Season 7 in general and the finale in particular. On an appearance on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw, the actress indicated viewers will be in for a special treat during the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale.

“It’s so exciting. Particularly the end of this series … it’s just a great finale.”

Williams made similarly enticing remarks about the finale in an interview with Timeout London.

“It’s just kind of tumbling now,” she said. “We’ve come to the climax, and it’s rolling down to the end. It’ exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

And what did Williams say viewers can expect to see during the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale?

“A huge cliffhanger.”

GoT actor Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) has also made recent remarks to the press about the epic scale of Season 7. In an interview with RadioTimes, he said fans won’t be disappointed by the upcoming season even though it will have fewer episodes than previous years.

“There are fifteen more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know. I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten.”

As for the new concept art, even if it is genuine, it will likely change somewhat before HBO airs the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Still, the idea of Jon Snow getting involved in southern politics is very enticing, and that story point will probably remain unchanged even if some of the visuals ultimately change.

What do you think of the new Game of Thrones Season 7 concept art? Does it make you more excited for the new season?

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO later in 2017.

[Featured Image via HBO]