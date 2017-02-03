The Weeknd’s Romance With Selena Gomez Leaves Taylor Swift Stuck In The Middle?

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have struck up a romance and according to a new report, it may be causing trouble for Taylor Swift.

While Taylor Swift has no direct ties to The Weeknd, she’s been a close friend of Selena Gomez for years. Meanwhile, the “Wildest Dreams” singer is also a close friend of Gigi Hadid, whose sister, Bella, dated The Weeknd up until the end of last year.

Although Taylor Swift hasn’t spoken out about the new romance quite yet, a new report claims she’s been forced to take sides in an alleged feud between Gomez and the Hadid sisters.

“Bella is trying to convince [Taylor Swift] to drop [Selena Gomez] from the group, and Taylor is freaking out about what to do,” an insider told Life & Style magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on February 1.

While Selena Gomez was never known to be close with either of the Hadid sisters, the Life & Style source claimed that Taylor Swift understood where Bella was coming from in feeling that Gomez broke girl code by dating The Weeknd.

“Selena’s told friends [that] the Hadid girls were never her real friends,” an insider said. “But, she is worried about how upset it makes [Taylor Swift] to be in the middle.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been close for years, but for the last several months, Swift has been quite close to Gigi Hadid. In fact, she and Gigi were recently seen hanging out with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, in New York City.

As fans well know, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik debuted their duet, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” weeks ago, and the song, which is included on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, is already a major hit.

As Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid continue to flaunt their friendship, Swift’s outings with Gomez have been far less frequent. Although the two women did attend the 2016 Grammy Awards together last February, they haven’t been photographed publicly for some time. That said, there isn’t necessarily a reason to believe they are facing turmoil as Swift recently shared a clip of support for the “Hands to Myself” singer.

In the clip, Taylor Swift was seen reacting to the news of Selena Gomez’s big win at the 2016 American Music Awards in November. As fans may recall, Gomez was named as the winner of the Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock award at the event, which took place nearly three months after she opened up about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

Weeks after Gomez attended the 2016 American Music Awards, she and The Weeknd debuted their relationship in Santa Monica, California, after a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Since then, the couple has continued to flaunt their romance in Los Angeles and in Italy, where they recently enjoyed a number of sights in Florence and Venice.

Although Taylor Swift hasn’t discussed Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd, nor has she been seen spending time with the new couple, a source days ago claimed she is supportive of the choices her friend is making.

“[Taylor Swift] supported Selena even when she was with Justin [Bieber, 22] and she wasn’t comfortable with that relationship. And she’s also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this week. “Taylor doesn’t see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all.”

As for the seriousness of the new relationship, the source added, “The Weeknd’s been such a rock since Selena’s rehab stint and she’s as head over heels for him as one could be.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]