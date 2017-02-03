NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose Weighs In On Knicks Trade Efforts

NBA trade rumors are something most players in the league have to deal with. On Friday (Feb. 3) it was Derrick Rose who got to answer questions about the future of the New York Knicks and a potential trade involving Carmelo Anthony. In order for teams to complete a deal this season, it has to take place before the NBA trade deadline on February 23.

A report by basketball analyst Stefan Body quoted Rose, giving some further insight into what might take place this season. The response from Rose was about the possibility of the franchise facing a rebuild without Anthony.

“I’m on a 1-year deal so I can’t talk that much about it. The rebuild could be me going too.”

Derrick Rose is indeed playing out the final year of a long-term contract he signed with the Chicago Bulls. He makes about $21.4 million this season before becoming a free agent. When discussing his free agency in the past, Rose has talked about wanting a max deal from a new team. That doesn’t seem like something the Knicks are going to offer, suggesting he could walk away from the team for nothing in return.

So are the New York Knicks going to trade Rose soon? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, other NBA trade rumors have linked the team to the L.A. Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks have even received an offer from the Clippers that could change the face of the franchise. Even if the front office does decide to part ways with Anthony before the NBA trade deadline, it might be more difficult to move Rose. It’s a similar situation to what the Bulls had going on for several years with Rose.

Derrick Rose is putting together a pretty good season with the Knicks, averaging 32.1 minutes of playing time over 43 games. His per game averages are 17.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. Rose is also shooting 45.5 percent from the field, which would be his best number since the 2009-10 NBA season. He is having his best season overall since the 2011-12 NBA campaign, which is exactly what the Knicks had been hoping for when they acquired him. Those are all good numbers, but it is the price tag that could keep teams from picking up the phone.

In addition to paying his salary of about $21.4 million, another team would have to give the Knicks assets to acquire Rose. Knicks president Phil Jackson is either looking for draft picks or young players, something which most teams are stockpiling at this point of the season. The lack of team control over Rose also makes a deal tough to make, as he can simply walk away in free agency. Everything boils down to a trade for Rose being a short-term rental. Is there a team in need of a veteran point guard and is very close to contending? Maybe the Cavs?

Currently, the New York Knicks are the No. 11 team in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Charlotte Hornets by only one-and-a-half games for the No. 8 seed. This shows how close the team is to returning to the NBA Playoffs, giving fans hope that postseason games could once again take place at Madison Square Garden. This might also defuse the urgency that Phil Jackson has to take the team into a rebuilding phase. It could prolong the decision on dealing Carmelo Anthony until some point in the offseason.

The next game for the Knicks comes on Saturday (Feb. 4), when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s a primetime game on ABC that will certainly feature the commentators talking about the future of the Knicks and what Phil Jackson might do with Carmelo Anthony. Derrick Rose will also hear his name come up, but he may not be able to play due to an ankle injury. Fans planning to tune in for the game against the Cavs should prepare to hear about quite a few NBA trade rumors, especially if the game gets out of hand early.

