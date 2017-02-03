Danielle Stislicki Update: Parents Speak Out About Mysterious Disappearance

On the two-month anniversary of the disappearance of Farmington Hills, Michigan woman, Danielle Stislicki, her parents spoke out about her case, and their desperate quest to find their missing daughter.

Danielle’s mother, Ann Stislicki, told Local 4 Defender Karen Drew, “Every morning it’s Danielle… I talk to her, ‘Are we going to find you today?'” reports Click On Detroit.

Richard Stislicki, Danielle’s father, said he and his wife hold out hope that their daughter is still safe and well. He told Drew, “That hope of her being alive, even though it’s scary to think… It’s winter time. It’s been two months. How would she be cared for?” Richard added, “So my logical mind would be predisposed to think that it was not going to turn out well.”

Ann told Drew that when people ask her how she’s doing, she doesn’t get at all offended by the question. However, she said she typically is unsure about what to say in return because all of “This is new.”

Richard stated, “You don’t have to worry about your words… Instead, you can just hug.”

According to Ann, she prays nightly, asking for help to find her daughter. She told Drew that she speaks to Danielle saying, “‘We didn’t find you, but keep me focused. Let me know. The people that are working with us will be able to find you,” Click On Detroit reports.

According to Click On Detroit, Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus also discussed the case. He praised Danielle’s parents saying they are “amazing to work with” and an inspiration.

Nebus further stated that although authorities have obtained a number of valid tips, have gathered important evidence, and made progress in Danielle’s case, he believes it is best the public not be made aware of case specifics. He noted the following.

“The bottom line is we have to think of what’s best for Danielle Stislicki in this case… Sometimes in this particular case, it’s been not to release information too early. It would be to no advantage to us.”

Nebus indicated, “Part of the investigation right now is dependent on a lot of the lab results coming back in.” He also said that the blue Eddie Bauer jacket Danielle was wearing when she vanished could be key evidence in the case.

Fox News reported prior that DNA tests are being run on a mattress taken several weeks ago from the home of a security guard that once worked in the same building as Danielle. Fox News also learned that three vehicles, including Danielle’s Jeep, are also being tested. The news media outlet also reported that police believe Danielle was kidnapped after leaving her job at MetLife, where she worked with her mother.

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2 after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $29,700, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $129,700.

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page has been active almost since the day Danielle vanished and has aided in the search for her by featuring her photos, missing person posters, and other information and updates regarding the missing woman. About 36,0000 people follow the page, which has the sole purpose of informing as many people as possible about Danielle’s case in order to bring her home.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Farmington Hills Police Department]