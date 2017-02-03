Jennifer Lopez Has Gotten More Confident With Age And Proves It

Jennifer Lopez is feeling herself these days and she wants everybody to know. She recently told W magazine that she loves her body and feels more confident now that she’s getting older.

The 47-year-old performer proved that on Friday, February 3 when she posted a risqué photo of herself on Instagram. In the new NSFW photo, Jennifer Lopez pulled up her white top to show some major underboob and pulled down her pants to show a little bit more skin. The singer was teasing her fans about her upcoming “All I Have” tour dates at the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Her hair was styled in a long braid that sat on the side of her head. All she wore was a white tank top and gray sweatpants. It appears that Jennifer didn’t have a bra or underwear on in the photo, as reported via the Daily Mail.

“Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas,” the “Booty” singer wrote in the caption. She also included the hashtags #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate and #February 8, among others.

J.Lo was more covered up on the cover of W magazine alongside Donatella Versace, Kate Moss, Jessica Chastain, and Taraji P. Henson. The actress sat with her legs wide open in a black jumpsuit that was left unzipped and exposed her black lace bra. Inside the magazine, Lopez admitted that she likes her body more as she gets older.

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now, I’m like, ‘Look at me! Look at you!’ Not in a conceited or arrogant way – I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

Her newfound confidence has also attributed to how she approaches her love life, as well. It’s been rumored that she’s dating 30-year-old rapper Drake after the two posted several photos of themselves cozied up to each other on Instagram. The rapper has also been spotted at several of Jennifer’s concerts in recent weeks.

She has also been linked to her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Casper “Beau” Smart. In that same interview, Jennifer opened up about what it’s really like to date younger men.

“Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky,” she added. “And women are super insecure. And then it flips: Men get super insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful.”

As for her, she has gotten much more confident with age. Lopez says that she’s a big advocate of loving yourself. She shared a story about how a male co-star on Shades of Blue was uncomfortable with the idea of going shirtless on the set. Regardless of what Lopez’s fans think, she admits that she has scars and flaws and loves them no matter what.

“My knees are so bruised all the time, from my shows,” she said. “I think, ‘I am going to have all this scar tissue.’ But then I’ll be like, ‘This is from all the shows I did – when I used to slide across the stage and everybody went, ‘Aaaah!’ When I rocked s**t. That’s what this is from.”

Jennifer was last spotted with Casper Smart when she was out and about with her best friend Leah Remini at El Floridita nightclub in Los Angeles on Monday, January 30 when the two ran into her ex-boyfriend. The two appeared to be friendly upon entering the club, where Smart was also seen hanging out, reports Yahoo Celebrity. The backup dancer was spotted holding a bouquet of flowers when he happened to run into both Jennifer and Leah.

