No, Justin Theroux Does Not Dislike Jennifer Aniston’s Friends [Debunked]

The tabloids really seem to be focusing on fabricating false stories about Jennifer Aniston and her hubby Justin Theroux. In the past month, there have been rumors that the two are headed for divorce and that they had a big blow out fight at Orlando Bloom’s 40th birthday party. The most recent claim is that Theroux hates Jennifer Aniston’s group of gal pals, including her long time friend Courteney Cox.

As Gossip Cop shares, National Enquirer has been identified as the original source of this false claim that is outlined by the gossip policing site.

“According to theNational Enquirer, the actor can’t stand his wife’s group of gal pals, including Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler. The magazine contends that he avoids the women when they come by his house because he finds them all obnoxious.”

The tabloid’s “source” went on to also fabricate false reasons as to why Justin Theroux dislikes the women that his star wife is such close pals with. Apparently, he believes that Chelsea Handler has a “foul mouth,” and that when she arrives at any sort of party, decency and manners go out the window. Also, Theroux apparently thinks that Kate Hudson needs a “sobriety coach,” and that Cox needs “surgery rehab.”

GC, however, has checked in with the rep of Theroux who confirms this as a totally “false” story and really a “non-story,” also adding that Justin gets along great with all of Jennifer Aniston’s friends.

As stated, the same tabloid was the culprit in pushing the story about a blow-up between the couple while they attended Bloom’s birthday celebration. Additionally, the Enquirer was behind the story that Jen and Justin are now on the road to divorce since the fight at the star’s party.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Did NOT Fight At Orlando Bloom’s Birthday, Despite Report https://t.co/sup8sK42He pic.twitter.com/fDyc1IgR6O — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 25, 2017

Aniston simply continues to be a hot subject for tabloid falsehoods, as she has remained since the time she came onto the scene as Rachel on the hit sitcom Friends. Rumors about Jen certainly picked up as her relationship with her former husband Brad Pitt became rocky and then came to its demise. Since this point, Aniston has constantly found herself in the tabloid headlines for one reason or another, whether that be due to false pregnancy claims or highlighting the fact that she has a childless existence.

Aniston was also recently the focus of a rumor regarding her friend and former co-star Courteney Cox, which stated that Cox and Aniston’s ex, Brad Pitt, were getting flirtatious at a charity event last week and that Jen was a bit miffed at her advances. However, Cox is currently engaged to Johnny McDaid and Pitt is currently struggling through a messy divorce and custody battle. The rumor is clearly false, and this is obvious because there were a number of reputable publications at the event and only In Touch reported this fabricated tale.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux… up on the roof! pic.twitter.com/ICRk4RCw4T — J & J (@justiferdaily) February 2, 2017

Jennifer Aniston has spoken her piece about the “sport” of tabloid “journalism” within her essay she penned for the Huffington Post and received a fantastic response while being admired by the masses for her honesty.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

Although her words were poignant and did cause tabloids to step off spewing false pregnancy stories, the stories have continued to be churned out with a different focus, but are likely just as frustrating to the beauty. Jen acknowledged recently in an interview with Variety that she is aware that the essay got a great response, yet admits that it did little to turn people off from reading and believing the false claims about her and other celebrities.

