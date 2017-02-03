Tarek El Moussa ‘Shocked’ By Christina El Moussa And Gary Anderson’s Romance?

Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson recently made their public debut in Yorba Linda, California, and according to a new report, her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, isn’t happy about it.

Weeks after Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson were photographed taking a walk together in his Southern California neighborhood. During their stroll, she was seen holding onto her apparent new boyfriend’s arm.

“Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex [Christina El Moussa] is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 2, adding that Anderson is “backstabbing” Tarek, who “no longer trusts the guy.”

According to the report, Gary Anderson allegedly watched Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage fall apart. In fact, on the day of their big fight in May of 2016, which is believed to have ended their marriage, Anderson reportedly stepped in to comfort Christina El Moussa after her then-husband stormed out of their home with a gun.

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa steps out with her boyfriend Gary Anderson: https://t.co/RO9r3KVoTZ pic.twitter.com/KnHMSh1yBH — E! News (@enews) February 1, 2017

As a TMZ report revealed at the time, Gary Anderson served as a witness to the incident but wasn’t actually in the El Moussa’s home when Tarek stormed out. Instead, he was at a neighbor’s house when he saw the dispute take place and later claimed Christina El Moussa had been found shaking and crying before informing him that her partner had taken a gun.

Although the same TMZ report claimed Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson didn’t begin dating until months after the incident, Tarek allegedly suspects otherwise.

“Tarek can’t stop wondering how long the affair has been going on for, and if Gary had been hooking up while [Christina El Moussa] while she was still married,” the Hollywood Life source continued.

“Tarek feels betrayed by Gary as he had worked for both him and [Christina El Moussa] and feels like he should not have gotten involved in their relationship. He believes that things might have panned out differently if Gary had chosen not to get close to his wife,” a source told Hollywood Life last month.

“Tarek probably has some feelings of regret too about the whole situation because he must know deep down that he played a part in the marriage not working,” the source added.

At the end of last year, weeks before Tarek filed for divorce, Christina El Moussa traveled to Park City, Utah, where she reportedly spent time with one of Gary Anderson’s daughters — and shared a photo of the two of them sipping champagne on her Instagram page.

A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Christina El Moussa “has been spending time with Gary’s family,” an HGTV insider told the Life & Style magazine (via Hollywood Life).

In fact, “She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.”

Christina El Moussa shares two children with her now-estranged husband — daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 1 — and through her split, both parties have promised to keep their kids’ best interests in mind. They’ve also continued to share photos and videos of the children in the weeks since their split.

Along with a video of her son, Brayden James, just days after her split from Tarek was announced, Christina El Moussa told fans, “Even on my roughest days he always brings a smile to my face. [Brayden James] you make our lives complete.”

To see more of Christina El Moussa and her estranged husband, Tarek, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]