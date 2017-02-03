Ireland’s ‘Village’ Magazine Promotes Donald Trump Assassination [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ireland’s Village magazine seemingly promotes Donald Trump’s assassination on their February cover by showing a close up picture of the side of his head with a sniper rifle bullseye shown over the temple area. Further down the cover are the words, “Why Not?”

Village February out today, Friday. Cover and editorial: why taking #Trump out would be unethical pic.twitter.com/Wr2lmgTtvx — Village Magazine (@VillageMagIRE) February 3, 2017

Along with the cover, of course, this Village issue features an article pointing out the reasons why they believe President Trump is such a horrible leader and thus a problem that needs to be eliminated. The piece, of which is simply “by Village,” summarizes how Trump’s policies on climate, abortion, and refugees (while also highlighting his alleged misogyny and “hatred”) make the billionaire businessman-turned-politician a horrible president.

Right away, it says, “Donald Trump is a purveyor of hatred” and a threat to civilization. The writers of Ireland’s Village magazine also believe him to be “anti-liberal, anti-democratic,” and a “corruptible bully.”

The entire article is nothing more than Trump-bashing based on mainstream media narrative, and besides the fact that they’re promoting his death, there’s really nothing new or interesting about it.

Of course, Trump’s highly controversial refugee policy, in which the president signed an order forbidding asylum seekers from seven Middle Eastern and North African countries from being admitted into the United States, was brought up. According to Village, this order is in violation of Geneva Conventions and Protocols, which is a set of internationally recognized principles of humanitarianism.

Village is also unhappy about Trump’s stance on international trade, the Mexico border wall, the EU, and his relationships with “hatemongers” Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen.

They don’t appreciate the new president’s view on climate change. He believes it’s a hoax and promptly erased all mention of it from U.S. government databases after being sworn in. Also mentioned are his anti-global warming Cabinet picks, and the magazine writers insinuate, without providing evidence, that Trump plans on seeking out and punishing Washington climate enthusiasts.

As for Donald Trump’s women issues, Ireland’s Village magazine included quotes from the now infamous “grab ’em by the p***y” tapes that were leaked to the public during the 2016 election. Also mentioned are the flood of sexual abuse allegations that followed the aforementioned leaked audio, some of which lack any semblance of incriminating evidence.

Touched on next is the issue of abortion, of which Trump’s stance is pro-life, like many Republicans. Many Trump-hating feminists are outraged at this, as well as his defunding of Planned Parenthood. The authors of this magazine article seem to be convinced that, in one way or another, abortion will be outlawed under President Trump.

Village went into Trump’s closet and dug out whatever skeletons they could get their hands on, pointing out how he filed for bankruptcy several times, his problems with business dealings, and, of course, how “racist” he is.

“In support of all of his agenda, Trump brings the language and the methodology of divisiveness, difference, intolerance, misogyny and machismo. His currency is dishonesty and boorishness.”

The Trump-bashing goes on with things we’ve all heard hundreds of times before. He hates Muslims. He hates Mexicans. He hates Chinese people. He hates women. He lies. He’s selfish, arrogant, and has an ego the size of Texas. He’s a white supremacist. He wants to put “America first,” and that’s a bad thing because as the president of America, why on earth would he want to put it first?

Make no mistake about it: Ireland’s Village magazine has gone off the deep end, as they justify Donald Trump’s assassination from the point-of-view of a Christian saint, by quoting St. Thomas Aquinas, who said, “He who kills a tyrant (i.e. an usurper) to free his country is praised and rewarded.”

Village magazine is advocating for not just the death of a man, but the death of a father, a husband, a grandfather, and an uncle. Sure, in the end, they say it’s “unethical,” but not for lack of them seriously entertaining the idea. Trump is loved, whether you believe it or not, and the amount of pain that would result from taking his life overshadows the juvenile, selfish, mean, and irrational need his haters have because he doesn’t see things the way they do.

