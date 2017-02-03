Chelsea Clinton’s Twitter Goes Nuclear: Hillary’s Daughter Openly Blasts Trump

Chelsea Clinton’s Twitter account is undergoing a radical change as of late. According to a Fortune report, Hillary Clinton’s daughter — or someone with access to Chelsea’s Twitter — has gone from “tame” to anti-Trump in a span of days.

Chelsea Victoria Clinton, 36, normally uses Twitter to talk about issues dear to her; uplifting the disenfranchised, empowering girls and women and — as her mother often says — inspiring everyone to live out their God-given potential. By all accounts, Chelsea’s tweets are positive in nature and are largely bi-partisan.

However, a Chelsea metamorphosis reportedly occurred recently in the wake of Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on “extreme vetting” of travelers into the country. Critics call it a “Muslim ban” despite the White House’s downplaying of the order.

Chelsea Clinton’s Twitter account revealed a message on Friday aimed at Kellyanne Conway. The ubiquitous and often mocked White House Counselor to the President came under fire for her mention of the “Bowling Green Massacre” as a reason behind the president’s ban on immigrants.

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqi refugees came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said, to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

As KTNV said, the incident was about a six-month freeze by President Obama on Iraqi immigrants to the Kentucky town in 2011. It sparked an investigation, but there was no “massacre” as nobody died, contrary to what Conway described.

Purportedly, Clinton joined the growing numbers of people who criticized Conway and called her competency into question over the “non-existent” event, as ABC-7 reported.

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

Chelsea’s tone to her 1.34 million followers (as of this writing) is said to have reverberated throughout multiple media spheres. Some outlets referred to Clinton’s new voice as “feisty.” A read of her Twitter stream showed that she was one of her mother’s largest surrogates during the campaign against Donald Trump.

The “It’s Your World” children’s book author’s social media strategy ostensibly changed on Jan. 27, which correlates to Trump’s order, as previously mentioned. Sources say the timing is suspect and further provides proof that Chelsea Clinton is suddenly — and outwardly — anti-Trump.

Chelsea’s reactions on Twitter are mixed between retweeting content to posting messages directly about some aspect of the Trump administration. On Friday, CNN posted estimates about the impact of President Trump’s executive order, to which Chelsea reacted with a retweet.

More than 100,000 visas have been revoked since President Trump signed his executive order on immigration https://t.co/U3sVnWja4g pic.twitter.com/b9aqBgzJng — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Clinton also retweeted a post by Team Rubicon CEO, Jake Wood. His group provides military vets with opportunities to volunteer their time — an initiative that Trump says is not constitutional.

Further, Clinton demonstrated her anti-Trump sentiment by retweeting messages attacking the new commander-in-chief by the American Civil Liberties Union (or ACLU), Star Trek actor and Trump critic George Takei, Jon Favreau (ex-Obama speech writer) and others.

No, no, no. Thinking of Isaiah 40:29-31. https://t.co/eWU3qPCbjw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 2, 2017

On Thursday, the former first daughter showed her angst towards the New York billionaire when she posted a message about an executive order aimed at sanctioning abortions. The “Lancet” posted a study that claimed the anti-abortion measure adopted by conservative administrations — and most recently, by Trump — does more harm than good.

“There is no evidence that the global gag rule has ever resulted in its stated aim of reducing abortion.”

Chelsea agreed. Clinton posted a copy of the article on her Twitter page with an accompanying message.

Facts matter. Research matters. At least, both should when lives and human rights are at stake https://t.co/RgxkgE5GMP — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

Do you think this is the new normal for Chelsea Clinton on Twitter? There are rumors she is vindicating her mother’s loss and may be considering a run for public office.

[Featured Image by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]