WWE Rumors: Top Rumored Matches For ‘WrestleMania,’ Reigns/Undertaker Still On

WrestleMania 33 is less than two months away, and there have already been a number of wrenches thrown into the mix. Plans started building a month or two ago, and things were going to start falling into place as of the Royal Rumble, but injuries and other issues are working against WWE right now. Still, there are a number of matches which look to be on the table and rumored to happen, so here is what could be in place for April 2.

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Fans may not like it, and they may not feel as if it is the right move, but Cageside Seats is still reporting that this match will take place at WrestleMania 33. It all began at the Royal Rumble, and the brand vs. brand bout is going to be one of the major matches in Orlando.

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Paul Heyman, speaking on behalf of Brock Lesnar, challenged Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg is going to show up on next week’s Raw, where he is expected to accept the challenge for a third and final match between the two.

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Everything has been leading to this and all of the rumors are falling into place as they have been predicted for weeks now. Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble and will challenge the WWE Champion from SmackDown Live at WrestleMania 33, and 411 Mania is still saying that will be Bray Wyatt.

John Cena is currently the WWE Champion, but he has to make it past five other superstars at the Elimination Chamber, and Wyatt is one of them. He is expected to win that main event and head to Orlando with the belt in his possession for a Wyatt Family showdown.

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley

Yes, Bayley didn’t capture her first major title at the Royal Rumble, but that wasn’t her last ever shot at the Raw Women’s Championship. WWE is building up Charlotte Flair being undefeated on PPVs so much, and that means Bayley’s big title win at WrestleMania 33 will be even bigger. Latin Post is reporting that this match will have Bayley as the true underdog and get her biggest win ever.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

This is one match that could end up happening, and it seems really cool to have it happen with real-life couples. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Cena’s match this year won’t be “celebrated” in a big way, but this one could be a match that fans really enjoy.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

This one is expected and going to be a part of WrestleMania 33, just as it has been for a couple of years now. It is always a good chance for those not involved in a program will be put in this match to at least get them on the card.

Some other matches have been rumored or discussed, but there isn’t a lot being built toward them yet.

Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

With five hours of time to fill at WrestleMania 33, there are going to need to be a lot of matches on the card. There are also going to be at least two hours of pre-show to fill and that means having at least 11-12 matches, and even with these rumored bouts, more will be needed.

WrestleMania 33 is going to be the biggest WWE event of the year, and they’re planning for the Orlando PPV to be the biggest wrestling event of 2017, period. Injuries like that of Seth Rollins’ knee are causing problems, but the company is going to work on getting past that. Some of the rumored matches for the April event are looking good, but they have to hope that nothing else gets in the way over the next two months.

[Featured Image by WWE]