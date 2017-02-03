Bethenny Frankel Spotted Out With Daughter Amid Battle With Stalker Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel stepped out in New York City with her daughter Bryn for the first time since she had her “stalker” ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, arrested last week.

Oh hey california A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 9, 2016 at 10:07am PST

Frankel wore a pair of white, furry boots and a leather jacket to brave the cold NYC weather. Radar Online snapped The Real Housewives of New York City star holding her daughter’s hand.

Jason Hoppy, Bryn’s father and Bethenny’s ex-husband, was charged on January 27 for stalking and harassing the Skinnygirl mogul.

Cheers to the freakin weekend. Stock up on ur @skinnygirlbrand faves for the #SAGAwards tonight ????: @skraholik_tiu #skinnygirlhasgoodtaste A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Reports claimed that Hoppy attempted to start a fight with Frankel at their six-year-old daughter Bryn’s school.

A spokesman for the NYPD stated, “On Friday, Jan. 27, [Hoppy] approached [Frankel] and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight,” according to People.

“I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You’ve been warned.”

Hoppy caused a scene at Bryn’s school. The 46-year-old allegedly told Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend that “she’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Seems shady A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Frankel then contacted the police, saying that she feared for her safety.

Bethenny Frankel claimed that her ex-husband had been sending her “hundreds” of emails, phone calls, and FaceTime calls despite a cease and desist letter having been sent to him.

Hoppy, who starred on Bethenny Frankel’s RHONY spin-off series, Bethenny Getting Married and Bethenny Ever After, had apparently been reaching out to the reality star’s friends and business associates at Bravo.

Back in October of last year, Hoppy allegedly wrote to Frankel in an email saying that he would continue to contact her.

“Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit.”

Another email that Hoppy sent allegedly asked for a copy of her life insurance policy. Bethenny said that between November of last year and January 27, when he was arrested, Hoppy had sent her over 160 emails.

U can never be too… furry (& yes it's faux) A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Bethenny Frankel’s attorney, Barry Zone, issued a statement on her behalf following his arrest.

“Ms. Frankel’s decision to report Mr. Hoppy’s abusive behavior followed years of systematic bullying, harassment, stalking and torment on an almost daily basis.”

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s divorce was finalized in 2016 after four years of battling it out in court over their shared apartment and the custody of their daughter, Bryn.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘RHONY’ BETHENNY FRANKEL GRANTED RESTRAINING ORDER AFTER HER EX’S ARREST

BETHENNY FRANKEL DIVORCE: ‘RHONY’ STAR REFLECTS ON HEARTBREAKING DRAMA FROM JASON HOPPY

BETHENNY FRANKEL SLAMMED FOR NOT ATTENDING WOMEN’S MARCH: ‘MY DAUGHTER COMES FIRST’

JASON HOPPY STALKING: IS BETHENNY FRANKEL’S EX GOING AFTER HER ‘RHONY’ FAME?

Insiders said that Hoppy is determined to make a name for himself in reality TV. However, Bethenny Frankel has been a reality star on Bravo for years now and has her successful business, Skinnygirl, so it is not likely that Hoppy would be able to steal the spotlight from her.

“He [learned] everything from her. He now has her passion for public attention and wants his own reality show.”

Jason Hoppy’s arraignment was listed as a domestic violence case. A temporary order of protection was issued, and his bond was $2,000 cash, which was not posted.

Hi A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Frankel’s ex-husband is due in court on March 13.

Do you think Jason Hoppy’s harassment charges will have an impact on his custody of their daughter Bryn? Do you think Bethenny Frankel should have full custody at this point? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim / Stringer / Getty Images]