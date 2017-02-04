‘High School Lover’: In Lifetime Movie Dad Roughs Up Obsessed Hollywood Stalker

James Franco is not one to mess with in Lifetime Television’s latest movie about a dad who is hell-bent on getting his 17-year-old daughter’s Hollywood stalker out of their lives for good. The name of the movie is High School Lover, formerly titled High School Affair. Lifetime’s latest romance thriller is directed by Jerell Rosales and written by Amber Coney and Jessica Dube. James Franco, Paulina Singer, François Arnaud star in High School Lover.

Synopsis Of High School Lover On Lifetime TV

Seventeen-year-old Kelly and her two other friends are excited about the upcoming weekend. One of her classmates has already lined up a surprise event for them to attend. That night, Kelly kisses her father goodbye, assuring him that she’ll be staying over to her friend’s house after the concert. But the three teens have something else up their sleeves. They are going into the big city to attend a Hollywood party.

This is no ordinary party. It’s for movers and shakers in the film and television industry. Actors will also be attending. When Kelly arrives, she is immediately targeted by an older guy named Christian Booth. Booth is all man–a handsome, dark haired hotshot who is too mature for an inexperienced teen. After introducing himself to Kelly, she is mesmerized that a Hollywood star is paying her attention. And what is more, Christian wants to go out with her.

Before long, Kelly is caught up in a whirlwind relationship with Christian. He is taking her for long walks on the beach, buying her expensive jewelry, and taking her on helicopter rides to see the night’s skyline.

Kelly has to pinch herself twice: she is dating a star! But, Kelly’s father is not impressed. In fact, he sees right through Christian’s game. For him, it is immediately apparent that this man is becoming obsessed with his daughter.

There are multiple texts and messages throughout the day. And Christian wants to know where Kelly is at all times. This is a red flag for Kelly’s father, causing him to demand that his daughter stop seeing him immediately. But there is no way Kelly is giving this up. It feels too good.

Soon, the situation with Christian takes a deadly turn, and Kelly senses that somehow her dad may have been right about him all along. First, Christian begins threatening people around her. Then, he begins showing up to her high school unannounced. But when Christian takes it a step further and begins stalking and threatening Kelly’s father, she realizes that this is no longer child’s play. It’s a deadly adult game that she isn’t prepared to play.

About Actor James Franco (via IMDB)

“Known for his breakthrough starring role on Freaks and Geeks (1999), James Franco was born in Palo Alto, California on April 19, 1978. He landed himself a starring role on Freaks and Geeks (1999).Prior to joining Freaks and Geeks (1999), Franco starred in the TV miniseries To Serve and Protect (1999). After that, he had a starring role in Whatever It Takes (2000). Although he’d been working steadily, it wasn’t until the TNT made-for-television movie, James Dean (2001) that James rose to fan-magazine fame and got to show off his talent. Next was Deuces Wild (2002) and City by the Sea (2002), in which Robert De Niro personally had him cast, after viewing his performance in James Dean (2001). He was recently seen in David Gordon Green’s Pineapple Express (2008) opposite Seth Rogen, in George C. Wolfe’s Nights in Rodanthe (2008), starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane and in Paul Haggis’ In the Valley of Elah (2007), starring Tommy Lee Jones. Also starring opposite Sean Penn in Gus Van Sant’s Milk (2008).”

Lifetime's High School Lover movie will air tonight at 8/7 p.m. Central.

