iPhone 8 Release Date And Specs: Fiber-Like LTE Cat 16, Mini Touch Bar, And More

The iPhone 8 is still a long way away, but rumors about the device are already emerging in a steady stream. With the iPhone 8’s release date all but set for September 2016, analysts and Apple fans alike are closely monitoring any new leaks and speculations surrounding the upcoming flagship’s specs and features. From what could be determined so far, Apple’s iPhone 8 would truly be its best smartphone in years.

Speculations about the specs and features of the iPhone 8 have long been emerging in the rumor mill, with numerous leaks and patents pointing to a revolutionary device unlike any smartphone that Apple has released so far. A Trusted Reviews report has summarized many of the iPhone 8’s rumored features, including an A11 Chip, a borderless OLED display, a laser sensor for gesture recognition, and an innovative 15-foot wireless charging feature. While Apple has yet to confirm any of these rumors, the consistency of the emerging speculations is quite noteworthy.

Amidst these rumors and leaks, however, two particularly interesting specs and features of the iPhone 8 have managed to attract the attention of numerous Apple fans and mobile tech analysts alike. According to recent speculations, the iPhone 8 might end up being equipped with Qualcomm’s sixth-generation Snapdragon X16 LTE unit, since the chipmaker would most likely be Apple’s partner in the production of the iPhone 8’s modem.

If the iPhone 8 really does come with a Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, the upcoming Apple flagship might very well be the king of mobile devices this year in terms of cellular connectivity. This is because Qualcomm has designed the Snapdragon X16 using a 14nm manufacturing process, which enables the modem to support fiber-like speeds through LTE Cat. 16. The X16 is a big step forward from the X12 modem utilized by the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the LG G5, which could only support Cat.6 LTE.

Cat. 16 LTE in a smartphone would be no less than revolutionary. If the iPhone does end up being equipped with the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, it would, at least in theory, be capable of downloading a full 4K movie (about 100GB in size) in just around 13 minutes. Blu-ray films, which average around 25GB per file, could be downloaded by the iPhone 8 in just around three to four minutes.

Of course, the device’s actual download speeds would be dependent on the user’s cellular provider, but the premise of the iPhone 8 being a mobile data monster is a very compelling thought nonetheless. This is not all, however, as new rumors about the device have also emerged about the possibility of one of Apple’s newest innovations making its way to the iPhone 8, as reported by PC Advisor.

New rumors about the iPhone 8 have suggested that the embedding of the Home button in the screen of the device would open up a lot of new possibilities for the upcoming flagship. With this in mind, there is a chance that the iPhone 8 might be equipped with a miniature version of the MacBook Pro 2016’s killer feature — Apple’s highly-acclaimed Touch Bar. This particular feature actually makes sense for the iPhone 8, since the rumored all-screen design of the device would be the perfect platform to implement the unique technology.

A Touch Bar-totting iPhone 8 would definitely be a hit among dedicated Apple fans and everyday mobile users alike. After all, no device in the current market has implemented a similar feature for their flagships so far. Considering that Apple has every resource and technology to place a Touch Bar on the iPhone 8, there is a good chance that the upcoming smartphone would truly stand out from its competitors this year.

The iPhone 8’s release date has not been confirmed by Apple, though speculations are high that the device would be unveiled at pretty much the same time its predecessors were released over the last few years. Thus, while unconfirmed, a September 2017 release date seems very likely. With the iPhone 8’s rumored specs and features in mind, however, September could not come any sooner.

