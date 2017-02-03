Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl Ad Rises To The Top Of The 2017 Commercial Field

Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl ad for this year’s big event has everybody buzzing and the commercial has already garnered sizeable views days before the game. Melissa is featured in a commercial for Kia and people will not want to miss checking this one out. While the full spot will air during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LI telecast, folks can check it out ahead of time and this one is clearly rising to the top of the list in terms of this year’s favorites.

As People noted, Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl commercial features the Ghostbusters and Mike & Molly actress trying to save the planet, but she hits one comedic obstacle after another. What’s the connection to Kia itself? The car manufacturer wants viewers to get the message that it can be hard to be an eco-warrior, but driving like one is a breeze.

Every year the bar is raised higher and higher when it comes to the Super Bowl ads and this year is no exception. In addition to the Kia ad featuring McCarthy, those watching the game will see commercials featuring Justin Beiber, Scarlett Johansson, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong’o, Cam Newton, Miranda Kerr, and a host of others. As Esquire notes, Intel’s ad will feature New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while Bieber is featured in a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial.

McCarthy’s Super Bowl ad showcases Melissa trying to save the whales, save the trees, head to the ice caps, and try to help the endangered rhinoceros population. Kia released the commercial just a couple of days ago and it has already garnered more than 1.7 million views. The actress has been making fans laugh for years, from her days on Gilmore Girls and Mike & Molly into her bigger movie roles like the recent Ghostbusters flick, and her stint in this Kia ad is no different.

So far, the reaction to this Kia spot seems to be overwhelmingly positive as viewers admit that they are enjoying the ad. Even some people who admit they don’t typically care for Melissa’s work are admitting that McCarthy’s Super Bowl commercial knocks it out of the park. In the competitive field of ads for the big day, this one seems to be generating a fair amount of buzz despite the crowded field of contenders featuring serious star power.

What’s next for McCarthy? The actress has several new projects in the works and TVLine just revealed that Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone are working together on a comedy for Fox. Amy’s Brother will have McCarthy and Falcone as executive producers and it focuses on an estranged brother and sister who end up living together to form an unconventional family. The network has ordered a pilot episode and people will be anxious to see if it becomes the next big hit.

Melissa has become a household name over the course of the past few years, initially making her mark in Gilmore Girls and going on to have solid success with Mike & Molly as she worked on movie projects and development of other series from behind-the-scenes as well as her own clothing line. McCarthy’s weight loss over the past couple of years or so has also generated a lot of buzz, as Melissa has lost about 75 pounds through hard work and significant lifestyle changes.

Melissa McCarthy’s Super Bowl ad for Kia was not an easy shoot, the actress teased via Twitter, but she says it was worth it and she seems excited for everybody to check out the clip. Which Super Bowl LI commercial will be the biggest hit in 2017? Everybody will find out Sunday, February 5 as the Atlanta Falcons face off against the New England Patriots with the big event airing on Fox.

[Featured image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]