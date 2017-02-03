Deadpool Is Definitely Not In ‘Logan’, But Writers Insist A Crossover Would Work

If movie fans get their way, at some point in the near future, we’re going to have a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover film that pairs Ryan Reynolds off against Hugh Jackman.

Of course, we’ve actually already had that already. But Ryan Reynolds’ debut as Deadpool in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was panned by diehard X-Men fans because of the film’s treatment of Wade Wilson, as its incarnation deviated heavily from the source material.

But after the huge success of Deadpool last February, which took in $783.1 million at the box office to become the highest-grossing X-Men film of all time, there’s never been a bigger demand for Wolverine and Deadpool to be in a film together.

Unfortunately, though, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have once again confirmed that wouldn’t happen in Logan, which will be released on March 3. Rhett Reese made this admission to The Playlist, dismissing the original rumors that appeared earlier this month linking Ryan Reynolds to Logan, while also insisting that Reynolds and Jackman do want to bring the characters together.

“Yeah, that’s not happening. The tones are just too different. I’m not sure exactly where that rumor came from, but Hugh and Ryan are really close and they really do want to work together and they really do want to see these characters come together, so in the long run, that rumor could become true — that they’re in a movie together, but it’s just not Logan. And no, not even an end-credit scene.”

But while Logan isn’t the right film for Deadpool, Rhett Reese was insistent that it would work, and the right tone would be found if they decided to focus on crossing over the characters.

“Well, when I say the tone doesn’t work, I think the tone will absolutely work if we put those two together. Deadpool always needs a straight man, a foil, and Wolverine would be as good a foil as Colossus, just more cantankerous. I just know the Logan movie as they conceived it could never have Deadpool in it and work. It just couldn’t; it’s way too serious and way too dark. It’s just not right tonally. It’s really, really different.”

While Logan isn’t the right cinematic terrain for Deadpool, Paul Wernick admitted that the mere fact they are even discussing a possible Deadpool and Wolverine crossover film is proof of just how far they have come with the character.

“We’ve come a long way from 2009, when we couldn’t get the movie off the ground ’til now. And to have [this team-up]? It would be amazing to have Hugh resurrect Wolverine in the Deadpool universe, and again, Ryan’s making a hard push to make that happen, and hopefully the public gets behind it and we can all convince Hugh to put the claws on one more time.”

But there’s still one quite important man that they have to convince, and that is Hugh Jackman.

That’s because the Australian actor has made it clear that he wants Logan to be his last film as Wolverine, which is understandable as he’s now portrayed the mutant in nine movies over 17 years. When he was asked about the chances of a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover in January by Variety, Hugh Jackman made it clear that the timing might just be off for it to work.

“I’m hesitating. I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong. I’m at the point where I’m finishing up. In terms of a theory, it’s a great idea.”

But Ryan Reynolds has a plan. In fact, Reynolds made it clear to Entertainment Weekly that he wants the rest of the internet to join him by trying to convince Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for the potential crossover film.

“What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my Internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.”

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]