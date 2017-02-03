What Time Does Super Bowl 51 Start? 2017 TV Channel & Live Stream Online Feed

With Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will go head to head in a battle for the Lombardi Trophy. As with every year, this will be one of the most-viewed sports events around, with plenty of celebrations and festivities for sports fans as well as those who follow sports casually. With that, many people are wondering what time the Super Bowl will start, as well as what channel the game is on, and how to watch it live streaming online. Here are the latest details regarding Sunday’s big NFL game from Houston, Texas.

One of the top sports events that many people dream of seeing in person each year is the Super Bowl. However, CBS Sports recently reported on the absurd cost for Super Bowl tickets for this year’s edition of the NFL Championship game. Prices shown over the past four years have average going rates of anywhere from $2,069 for the 2014 game to nearly $7,000 for the 2015 Super Bowl. That game featured the Patriots and Seahawks in an exciting battle for the trophy. This year’s game, featuring Tom Brady and the Pats against Matt Ryan and the Falcons, has seen ticket prices fluctuate between $4,744 and $5,650, according to TicketCity’s reports on sales via CBS Sports.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Super Bowl 51 odds continue to have a red-hot Patriots team as the favorites looking to capture their fifth championship for their franchise. As of this report, Tom Brady and New England are favored to win the game by just a field goal, due to how great Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons have played leading up to this matchup. Atlanta has managed to knock off several notable teams that seemed capable of a Super Bowl run, as they made easy work of the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks.

The two teams will lock up at NRG Stadium in Houston, which serves as home to the NFL’s Houston Texans. New England played the Texans once in the regular season and once in the playoffs. While both games were relatively convincing Patriots’ victories, both games were also played at New England’s home stadium. This will serve as a neutral site for both teams, with the stadium said to hold over 72,000 fans at capacity. That should make for a rocking and rowdy experience as the crowd will surely have fanbases backing both of these successful NFL squads.

If that’s not enough, viewers will be watching to see if there’s a controversial halftime show featuring Lady Gaga. The pop singer has been known for some outrageous costumes and dazzling performances at awards shows. Now, she has a large-scale stage in which to perform, with thousands watching live in the stadium, and millions of eyeballs watching the Super Bowl halftime show on TV or live online. One has to wonder what Gaga will have up her sleeves — if her costume even has any.

Don’t forget about all those interesting Super Bowl ads either. For those wondering how much it costs to place an ad for their own business, Variety reported that the FOX network is charging a mere $5 million or so for a 30-second spot. Among the featured ads this year will be commercials for Budweiser, Nintendo, Kia Motors, Mars’ Snickers, and Pepsi. There’s always sure to be a lot of discussion after the game as to which advertiser came out a winner with their clever commercial, so it makes watching Super Bowl 51 on TV well worth it beyond just the sports matchup. A video clip below provides a sneak peek of what to expect from this year’s Super Bowl commercials.

While there will be thousands of people in attendance at the live NFL game, millions more will be watching Super Bowl 51 live on television. FOX will be this year’s game official host network, with a commentary team of Joe Buck and former NFL star Troy Aikman. They’ll be joined by FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews, who will get interviews and insight down on the field. Game time is officially scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday evening, but there will be plenty of pre-game shows, including analysis and insight into the game’s biggest stories. Television viewers in select regions may not be able to see the game through certain affiliate networks, per Tech Radar.

Super Bowl 51 Details:

Date: Sunday, February 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Venue: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Go, NFL Mobile

Point spread: Patriots -3

For those who won’t be able to watch on FOX live television, there’s always ways to watch Super Bowl 51 live streaming online. According to Tech Radar, cable and satellite customers can watch the live game on the FOX Sports Go website or compatible mobile apps. These work on Android or iOS mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and the Xbox One game system. Verizon mobile customers can also use the NFL Mobile app to enjoy a live streaming feed of the game on their mobile phones or tablets which have Verizon service.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]