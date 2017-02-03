Three Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumored Specs That iPhone 8 Will Reportedly Make Better

Based on prevailing leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be a pretty solid handset. The iPhone 8 has some serious competition, but as expected of Apple, it’s not backing down. In fact, it is reportedly working on making three rumored features of the Samsung flagship better than ever.

Iris Scanner On The Samsung Galaxy S8? How About A Whole Face Scanner?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to adopt the iris scanner from the Galaxy Note 7, which was the first in the industry to offer the feature. Unfortunately, the phablet faced a worldwide recall (twice) shortly after launch, so we never got to find out how it would have changed the daily lives of smartphone users.

If rumors proved true, then we’ll see it on the Galaxy S8. Hopefully, this time, we’ll get to have a chance to play with the feature for much longer. However, the novelty of using our eyes to unlock our devices may wear out sooner than Samsung would have anticipated, as Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce a face scanner on the iPhone 8.

According to Timothy Arcuri, a Cowen and Company analyst, the iPhone 8 will have a facial recognition technology with the use of lasers, notes the Business Insider. It’s unknown what Apple will use it for, but many are assuming that it will allow users to unlock their phones. If so, will it trump the Samsung Galaxy S8’s scanner, or will the fingerprint sensor still be the way to go?

The iPhone 8 May Have The Actual Wireless Charging We Want

We’re still at the early stages of wireless charging, though it has been around for quite some time. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will undoubtedly carry over the feature from its predecessors, but no significant change is expected to come.

Users will still need a pad where they need to put the smartphone on so it could charge. It’s pretty useful, but only in limited cases. What people are really asking for is the ability to move around (though not really extensively) while holding the device without needing to connect it physically to a charging port via a wire – hence wireless charging.

Apple Insider reports that the iPhone 8 may finally make this dream come true by using the recent breakthrough by Energous. Without all the technical terms, let’s just say that the company developed a component that allows for some distance while charging without wires, and it is apparently for Apple’s upcoming flagship. Will Samsung’s Galaxy S8 be able to compete?

Why Settle For Samsung Galaxy S8’s Curves When You Can Have It With No Bezels

The iPhone 8’s screen will probably have the biggest change – numerous reports are saying that the next Apple smartphone will have an all-glass curved display. Yes, the Edge treatment has finally been accepted in Cupertino. It would also seem that Samsung has fully accepted it, too, as there will be no flat-screen variant of the Galaxy S8 anymore.

Today’s #iPhone8 Concept: No home button, Graphical fingerprint scanner, and OLED screen. By Moe Slah pic.twitter.com/ky6CB0WPMj — GONG iPhone (@gong_iphone) February 3, 2017

But that’s not all. A patent that was recently awarded to Apple notes of a technology that will allow for a true edge-to-edge display. Adding to that the rumors of Apple ditching the home button and we have a full-screen bezel-less display. Apple has already made the first move by removing the mechanical parts of the traditional home button. It would not be surprising to see one that is fully integrated into the screen.

And what about the Samsung Galaxy S8? Will it make such a drastic change, too? Well, I’m guessing not. While the South Korean tech giant has bit-by-bit revamped its flagship with every iteration, this writer has yet to see a Galaxy smartphone that doesn’t at all look like other Galaxy devices.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Stringer/Getty Images]