‘Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi’ Teaser Trailer Info Leaked, No Super Bowl Debut

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi is less than a year away, and Reddit had revealed a leak with a play-by-play description of the movie trailer. The site claimed 4chan was the actual source and posted a screenshot/image of the details. If this is true, then it’s an exciting write-up. They were also banking on the teaser trailer’s release date as February 10 and said it is not attached to Super Bowl weekend, which many had been speculating/hoping.

A Force Awakens Feel

The trailer reportedly features Confidential’s music. Their work was also featured in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer, so if their music moved you, chances are this will too.

The movie trailer starts off with Finn again, just like in the first movie in the current trilogy. Much can be said about consistency from The Force Awakens trailer to The Last Jedi because he is also panting and sweating. This time, he’s awakened from what appears to be a slumber and is in a med bay, according to Reddit (via 4chan). There’s no telling what’s happening in that scene as everything is apparently unclear and/or out of focus as well as dark.

Keep in mind if this is a continuation of where it all left off from The Force Awakens, as Finn was injured via his encounter with Kylo Ren. This scene in the movie teaser trailer likely involves him recovering from those injuries.

This sounds like a common theme between the first two films in the sequel trilogy. Perhaps Colin Trevorrow’s Episode 9 trailer will have a similar opening/feel?

Is Lucasfilm one for consistency? Like most trailers, it hops quickly from one scene to the next like a dream.

Enter Poe Dameron (played by Oscar Issac), who appears in a room like that of a portion of a ship.

The 4chan user paraphrased the dialogue, with Dameron saying, “They’re almost here.”

The room then shakes, and Poe looks worrisome. This makes sense as it isn’t over between the Resistance and the First Order. The teaser then picks up the pace, so it’s hard to track the order of the events, as this patchwork of spliced scenes comes together.

Mourners were mentioned to be passing through a thoroughfare of a city that would remind onlookers of the architecture of Rogue One’s Jedha planet. Then, someone disguised in a cloak blasts someone in the aforementioned procession.

New Character Shown, But Still Unknown

Next, Finn, Poe Dameron, BB-8, and Kelly Marie Tran’s character are seen reacting. They look to be wearing First Order gear.

Tran’s character is said to have a big role, and John Boyega calls her “the new lead,” according to Digital Spy. In November of last year, Slash Film said there were rumors going around about how she might be Finn’s love interest and could play a significant role in his storyline. Tran gave her take on her character.

“Her look is almost the opposite of Dern’s character. She’s just very normal looking but her situation is supposedly really cool.”

She is referring to Laura Dern in this quote, but the accolades given by Tran to her role gives fans something to look forward to.

The next scene in the Last Jedi teaser trailer is that of Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma leading an army of Stormtroopers.

She shouts, “Find them!”

Chaos ensues as Stormtroopers fire into a crowd of civilians. It sounds like the First Order likes to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The venue there also looks similar to Jedha.

Then, all goes black in the teaser, and you can hear the sound of Leia saying, “Their shadow is growing.”

Carrie Fisher reportedly finished her scenes on Star Wars Episode 8 prior to her death.

Out Of The Shadows Comes Snoke

Enter Supreme Leader Smoke, who walks out of the shadows, which ties into Leia’s prior quote. The fascinating thing about him was that he wasn’t CGI. Instead, the filmmakers used practical effects, and he was said to be around eight feet tall. This will be interesting since Andy Serkis is the master of motion-capture, but chances are he’ll nail the motions as he did with previous roles from other films.

General Hux (played by Domhnall Gleeson) is in the same room as Snoke and doesn’t maintain eye contact during the course of their dialogue.

Snoke asks Hux, “Is he alive?”

Hux responds, “Barely, Supreme Leader,” or something similar.

Snoke then says something possibly revealing, but it does leave it to the imagination, although it was paraphrased via the leaked data.

“Good. The time has come for a family reunion.”

Judging from this piece of information, it’s feeling downright close to Luke Skywalker’s eventual encounter with Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. If this is the case, Lucasfilm is indeed keeping the feel of the nostalgia of its classic 70s/80s counterparts.

The music in the teaser continues solemnly at this point but rises up in a triumphant fashion. This sounds similar to the Force Awakens trailer.

The Force Is With Leia

Finn is next seen entering with enthusiasm with Leia acting not-so-surprised.

Finn exclaims, “They’re back! They’ve come back!”

Her lack of surprise is to be expected because the Force is strong with her.

Finn sees this and asks, “You knew?”

She replies, “I felt it.”

The Millennium Falcon then bursts from the ocean into the sky, and then a plethora of Tie Fighters engulf the space.

Back in the city, a Stormtrooper is seen heading for the hills towards his other buddies, and they all follow suit. They encounter Phasma, and she’s told, “It’s the Jedi,” and then runs away. Phasma stays put. This gives you an idea how fearless she is.

Is the Force with her?

Right then, the sound of a blue lightsaber is heard, and its reflection is seen gleaming off of Phasma’s helmet. That is all; no one other than Phasma is seen here.

Teaser Ends With Luke

This is where it all ends with Skywalker’s voice saying, “Everything will die with us.”

Then the Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi fanfare reveals the new red text and so on. Luke, Rey, and Kylo Ren aren’t seen in this teaser trailer, but Luke is heard saying the aforementioned dialogue.

The epic feel is still there and doesn’t go completely off the rails as it continues forth after The Force Awakens. The ending to the teaser seems to be quite memorable and would probably allow others to speculate and dissect the trailer.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts on December 15, so hopefully we’ll see the teaser trailer on February 10.

[Featured Image by Greg Allen/AP Images]