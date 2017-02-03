Nicki Minaj & Drake Dating? Meek Mill Slams Nicki, Tells Drake He Can ‘Keep Her’

Is Nicki Minaj moving on to Drake following her split with Meek Mill?

Meek now appears to be hinting that there could be something going on between his ex-girlfriend and Drake following their split last month. Reports are claiming that the rapper allegedly seriously called out Nicki in a scathing social media diss following her recent reunion with the rapper in a Snapchat post.

According to Capital Xtra, Meek took serious shots at both Minaj and Drake on Snapchat on February 3, allegedly leaking Drake’s private Shapchat to the world before telling the “Take Care” rapper that he can “keep” his former girlfriend amid reports he may have split with Jennifer Lopez.

A screen capture allegedly taken from Meek’s Snapchat account showed the rapper uploaded a recent photo of Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne hitting the studio together, which both Minaj and Drake uploaded to their Instagram pages earlier this week. He also added a scathing caption amid the dating rumors.

“That n**** can keep her LOL,” Meek allegedly captioned the photo of Nicki and his fellow rappers on Snapchat, before then going on to throw out a diss by leaking Drake’s private Snapchat name. “N****s wanna be secretive with his snap with his snap. It getting leaked.”

Mill then reportedly followed up his scathing Snapchat diss aimed at Nicki and the “Hotline Bling” rapper with a blank screen featuring the text “@adrakegraham that ain’t no secret no more LOL,” which Capital Xtra claimed could be Drake’s secret Snapchat name.

But that’s not the only shade Mill has been throwing at Nicki this week after Minaj confirmed that she and the rapper had undergone a breakup last month.

DanceHallHipHop reported that Meek allegedly first reacted to Minaj and the rapper’s reunion with a diss on Instagram. Mill also posted a pretty nasty comment about Nicki and Drake’s reunion as well as Minaj’s recent burglary.

Although Meek Mill has deactivated his official Instagram account, the site claimed that an unverified account, which may be run by Mill and his team, has been clapping back at Nicki Minaj and Drake with some serious shade.

According to the site, one upload posted to Instagram by the account @meekmill.4 showed the snap Minaj uploaded of herself and Drake in the studio, which was captioned, “Guess Corny N****s Back In Style and take my slides off I bought u.”

Although the authenticity of the account, which has almost 50,000 followers and is claiming to be Mill’s temporary page, has not been verified by Mill or his team, Nicki first hinted about a breakup with Meek back in December after she posting a picture of a pair of Chanel slides to Instagram alongside lyrics to Beyonce’s “Best Thing I Never Had.”

“Thank God u BLUE it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out,” Nicki captioned the snap of blue Chanel slides uploaded to her Instagram account on December 11.

Urban Islandz reported that Minaj and Meek had gotten into a nasty fight that saw him back out of a vacation to Turks and Caicos he was scheduled to take with Nicki for her birthday.

DanceHallHipHop also claimed that Meek Mill had more shade to throw when it came to the slides he bought Nicki Minaj in yet another diss post uploaded to the unauthorized Instagram account, claiming that the account possibly belonging to Mill uploaded a screen shot of an article discussing Minaj’s recent robbery with some serious shade.

The site claimed that Mill referenced Minaj’s robbery, which reportedly caused around $200,000 worth of damage, by writing, “I wonder if they took the slides I bought her” with a number of crying laughing emojis.

But while neither Nicki nor Meek has officially spoken out about their apparent diss drama post-breakup, there’s no denying that Nicki and the Dreamchasers rapper had a rocky relationship while they were dating – particularly when it came to Drake and his feud with Mill.

Sources claimed last year that Drake had been causing a whole lot of tension in Minaj’s relationship with Meek after they got together in 2014. Reports have since alleged that Nicki and Meek have not been on good terms following their breakup.

Urban Islandz reported in January that things had turned seriously nasty between Minaj and her boyfriend after she confirmed their split on Twitter, claiming that Nicki had blocked Mill from contacting her by phone or social media and had supposedly shipped out all of Meek’s belongings from her home prior to his diss.

As for Drake and Meek, the two rappers have been caught in a seriously nasty feud for years, which reportedly started after Mill started dating Nicki around three years ago.

What do you think of Meek Mill allegedly throwing some major shade at Drake and Nicki Minaj following their breakup?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]