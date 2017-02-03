‘South Park’ Will Back Off Donald Trump: ‘He’s Already Doing The Comedy’

During its 20th season, South Park looked to keep right up to date with the tumultuous presidential campaign between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump by having Mr. Garrison run for office.

This proved rather difficult, especially when Donald Trump surprisingly won the 2016 Presidential election to become the 45th President of United States, and South Park had already written an episode entitled “The Very First Gentleman,” which revolved around Hillary doing so.

As a result, the South Park team were forced to change and alter most of the episode in just 24 hours, which was subsequently entitled “Oh, Jeez” and focused on Mr. Garrison and his running mate, Caitlyn Jenner, coming to terms with their presidential victory.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have now admitted that because of the rapidly changing political climate, which seemingly sees new policies and decisions on a daily basis from Donald Trump that provoke a strong reaction from his opposition, they’re very much aware of how difficult it’s going to be to make a comment on political matters.

In fact, during their discussions with ABC News in Australia, Trey Parker admitted that as a result of Donald Trump’s election victory, and the sheer amount of news that he’s creating, it’s impossible to keep up, so they’re just not going to try anymore. Especially since Trey Parker now believes that “satire has become reality.”

“It feels like it’s going to be more difficult. They’re already going out and doing the comedy. It’s not something you can make fun of. It’s tricky and it’s really tricky now as satire has become reality. We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn’t keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

Matt Stone, who helped to co-create South Park alongside Trey Parker, admitted that viewers have been coming up to the pair and telling them that they must be loving the fact that Donald Trump has been elected because it is providing them with so much new material. However, Matt Stone insisted that is far from the case.

“People say to us all the time, ‘Oh, you guys are getting all this good material,’ like we’re happy about some of this stuff that’s happening. But I don’t know if that’s true. It doesn’t feel that way.”

During the recent Presidential election, Matt Stone and Trey Parker were repeatedly asked by South Park fans whether or not they would use the show for their own political agenda. But during an interview with the Daily Beast back in September Stone explained, “Good political satire has a point. And for us, it would be such a sacrilege – South Park is the most important thing.”

The duo made it perfectly clear that they weren’t enamored with either candidate, though, even going as far as to refer to them as “the giant douche and the turd sandwich.” They didn’t reveal which one was which, though. In the past, both Parker and Stone have suggested that they are libertarian, as they’ve responded to the question regarding their political allegiances with, “We believe in liberty.”

During the 20th season, South Park used Mr. Garrison as a stand-in for Donald Trump, and they commented on his campaign through that character. Parker insisted during the above interview that the reason they did this was because they “didn’t really want to service Trump as a character.” Stone then chimed in with, “We were like, f*** him, we don’t want to give him the satisfaction.”

[Featured Image by Comedy Central]