Tamron Hall Was ‘Difficult’ And ‘Won’t Be Missed’ On ‘The Today Show’

Talk about a bad exit. Staffers on the Today Show are reportedly happy to see Tamron Hall leave the show because she was “difficult” and “rude” to staff. Hall announced her departure shortly after the network canceled her segment with Al Roker.

An inside source told Radar Online that staffers didn’t appreciate Hall’s bad attitude. Although she was kind to guests and fellow co-stars, the source claims she was a challenge for staff.

“She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff,” the insider shared. “If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had no time for you.”

Hall’s decision to leave was reportedly based on NBC’s desire to make room for their new host, Megyn Kelly. The former Fox News anchor signed with NBC in January and is expected to have her own daytime special and Sunday night news spot.

“Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay,” a spokesperson for NBC shared. “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Kelly also might get a segment during Today’s four-hour program. This could bump hosts Hoda Kotb or Kathie Lee Gifford or fill in Hall and Roker’s former spot. The major shifts in programming do not come as a big surprise.

“TV is a cutthroat business and Tamron is one of the best,” the source explained. “Behind her are a long line of people she stepped over to get to the top. She makes friends with the right people and ignores everyone else. But this time she was out played by Kelly.”

Tamron Hall hasn’t announced her future plans. Her NBC contract expires at the end of February, but it doesn’t sound like her co-workers are planning a big goodbye party.

“The staff are not planning a big goodbye party and her office has already been cleared out,” an insider said. “Tamron is one tough lady who will land on her feet,” the source added. “Do not feel sorry for her.”

To complicate matters even further, Philly Tribune is reporting that Hall’s exit has sparked controversy with the National Association of Black Journalists. The organization bashed NBC’s decision to replace Hall with a white host, especially given her good ratings.

That being said, an insider told Page Six that NBC offered Hall a large contract to stay, but she declined the offer. “Tamron was offered a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to stay at the ‘Today’ show and she turned it down,” the source stated. “People inside NBC were shocked. They expected her to stay.”

The insider added that Hall felt insulted about Kelly coming in and replacing her. Not only was her show rating high for NBC, but it was also doing better than Kelly’s show on Fox. When she heard the news of NBC’s decision, Hall was ready to fight.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hall is now spending her off time donating to charity. A day after her departure, Hall took to social media and shared a video of herself surrounded by shopping bags and hat boxes.

“Okay, what have I been doing all day?” she asked her followers. “These are good times for everybody and good times for one of my favorite organizations, Housing Works. I have packed up a mother load headed to Housing Works to donate all these things. Hopefully you will support them — they’re an amazing organization. And look: You get a whole lot of my stuff!”

