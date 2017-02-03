Lisa Rinna Says Eden Sassoon Is Making Everyone On ‘RHOBH’ Uncomfortable

Lisa Rinna is known for speaking her mind on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and while she sees herself as an honest person who just wants to speak her mind for everyone’s benefit, she does tend to get herself into trouble at times. Just last year, Rinna got herself into trouble by confronting Kim Richards over her drinking problems. Rinna had asked her repeatedly about her drinking problems and her co-stars were furious with her. And on this season, Lisa decided to bring up Richards’ arrests in front of her at game night. She also told Eden Sassoon that Richards was close to death and her sister Kyle was her enabler.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Rinna is now revealing that while she has done and said some horrible things in the past about Richards, it’s Eden’s behavior now that’s causing some tension. While Lisa has no problem calling Kim out for being drunk, she does think that Sassoon is crossing the line when she’s talking about Richards behind her back, especially in regard to her dying.

“I was hopeful that as a fellow sober woman, Eden could bring some insight and peace to both Kim and me and our whole group, really, but as time goes on, it is becoming quite apparent that her strong approach is making many uncomfortable,” Lisa Rinna explained on her Bravo blog, sharing that Sassoon’s comments and approach to Kim’s sobriety is making everyone very uncomfortable.

My Beauties. Inside and out. ❤ pic.twitter.com/K1Ug9dpYOF — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 1, 2017

Of course, Lisa Rinna may not realize that her comments instigated some of these conversations and concerns over Richards. During a shopping trip, Rinna told Eden that Richards was close to death, which was scary for the new housewife. She was immediately concerned for Richards’ health because she herself lost a sister to an overdose. One can imagine she would have wanted to know these warning signs before losing her sister.

“Like I said in the store with Eden, the third time’s a charm (meaning my three heated encounters with Kim over the years), and I am done. I truly want to heal the baggage, and it’s obvious that Kim and I do not possess the proper tools at this time to mend our relationship. I just need to move forward, and Eden is aware of this,” Lisa Rinna explained to Bravo, sharing that she knows that she’s said things in the past about Kim but also adds that she’s done talking about Richards behind her back.

However, it sounds like Rinna has listened to her co-stars and viewers’ advice in terms of keeping her mouth shut. After last year’s season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans wanted her to watch what she said because she came across as a gossiper and an inconsiderate woman. Now, she’s taking her own advice and is moving on from the Kim drama.

I'm back on @QVC this Monday, the 16th! 6am ET, 11am ET and appearances throughout the day! Or, shop now –> https://t.co/aK6r8o1yq5 pic.twitter.com/MxuM1yMAAb — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 11, 2017

“What you are now seeing is me taking my own advice, and I’m moving on. I don’t want to engage on this topic any more, and for my own peace and happiness, this is the right thing to do. When I went shopping with Eden, I shared my feelings at that time, right after game night, and I also shared what Kyle told our group last year in the Hamptons about what keeps her up at night,” Lisa Rinna explained about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna’s comments about Eden? Do you think she was just as bad last year, and even this year, when she told Sassoon that Kim was close to death and Kyle was her enabler?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]