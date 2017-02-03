‘Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund’ Website Leads To ACLU: Trolling Continues

The fact that Kellyanne Conway mentioned a “Bowling Green Massacre” has brought an endless amount of trolling surrounding the so-called “Bowling Green Massacre” on social media in Conway’s direction. As seen in the following video, Conway derides the press for not covering the “Bowling Green Massacre” as if it were a tragic even that had actually occurred in Bowling Green, Kentucky. With a massacre being defined as “an indiscriminate and brutal slaughter of people,” upon hearing “Bowling Green Massacre,” many people searched for the term, assuming there had been a large amount of deaths in Bowling Green that the media ignored during the reign of President Obama.

As reported by Snopes, Conway was attempting to defend President Trump’s travel ban when Kellyanne mentioned the “Bowling Green Massacre,” stating that President Obama also had a similar travel ban in the wake of two Iraqis entering the U.S. and creating the “Bowling Green Massacre.” Research on the “Bowling Green Massacre” did not reveal any terrorist attack in Bowling Green — however, it did reveal plenty of news reports about Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan — the Iraqi men who were arrested in 2011 in Kentucky, as seen in the below Associated Press photos.

Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan, Iraqi refugees, planned from Bowling Green to send weapons and cash back home to al-Qaida members in order to use the weapons against U.S. troops. However, their plot was thwarted and both men were arrested and imprisoned. The case brought attention to fears that Syrian refugees being admitted into the U.S. could mean that terrorists slip in among them.

As a result of Conway’s claims that no publications covered the “Bowling Green Massacre,” plenty of publications responded via social media that they did cover the “Bowling Green Massacre,” which wasn’t a massacre at all, but a terrorist plot uncovered and foiled. Kellyanne is being relentlessly mocked for the nonexistent “Bowling Green Massacre,” and one day after Kellyanne’s MSNBC interview, Conway claimed she meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” instead of “Bowling Green Massacre.”

Nevertheless, the website titled The Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund — found at bowlinggreenmassacrefund.com — has appeared, asking folks to “join us in helping those in this time of need.” No matter how much Conway attempted to clear up her “Bowling Green Massacre” comment, Conway continues to get roasted online. The mock “Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund” website leads directly to the ACLU’s website when one clicks the donate button.

The comments flowing into social media about the “The Bowling Green Massacre” can be read below. Meanwhile, the following trend graph from Trendolizer shows that the “Bowling Green Massacre Victims Fund” website is gaining in popularity, with more than 10,000 Facebook likes.

Not only is the ACLU one of the top trending items on Twitter with nearly 100,000 tweets mentioning the ACLU at the moment, the “Bowling Green Massacre” tops the ACLU in popularity on Twitter.

scothawkins: “I lost family members in the Bowling Green Massacre. Please be mindful of those of us in pain. # BowlingGreenMasacre” Trev Mac: “The Bowling Green Massacre was a false flag event. I have photo proof of the crisis actors.” AmericaWillBe: “I cannot believe the media continues to ignore the Bowling Green massacre.”

Wes Cordell: “I was killed at the Bowling Green Massacre.”

Austin Bashore: “The only Bowling Green massacre I know of is when they faced Kent State in basketball.” B F: “I’m donating $1,000 for every victim of the Bowling Green Massacre. If you join me, I will match your donations for the next hour.”

As seen in the above photo President Trump and Kellyanne celebrated on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, in New York.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]