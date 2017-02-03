Jimmy Kimmel Tells People Rob Kardashian Was Nominated For Supreme Court [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel, former co-host of The Man Show and current host Of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, recently had his crew take to the street and tell people that President Trump had nominated Rob Kardashian for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court Of The United States (SCOTUS).

Jimmy Kimmel convinced people that Trump nominated Rob Kardashian for Supreme Court — watch! https://t.co/x7z6o36T5l pic.twitter.com/MNKnVALyZi — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 3, 2017

As the late night comedian describes, people were approached at random during what he called “what could very well be [the] most shocking edition” of the show’s “Lie Witness News” segment. As can be seen in the video, several people actually appeared to buy into the “news.”

“Honestly, I was a little shocked, a little taken back,” one woman said when she was asked her opinion of the fictitious report. “But I look at it as whatever happens, happens for a reason.”

Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, appeared to get a kick out of the clip as well. The 29-year-old reacted on Instagram, posting the video along with several laughing-face emojis.

???????????? @jimmykimmellive A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Kardashian recently celebrated the birth of his daughter, Dream, with girlfriend Blac Chyna. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna also star in Rob & Chyna, an E! Series that puts the spotlight on the young couple.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show was recently picked up for a second season, which will consist of eight episodes and air sometime this year. As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Rob Kardashian was hospitalized for a diabetes scare at the end of December, but was later released.

While President Trump certainly didn’t actually nominate Rob Kardashian to the Supreme Court, he did nominate federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday. Gorsuch’s name appeared on the list of 21 potential Supreme Court Justices that President Trump revealed he would be choosing from back when he was still a candidate for president.

The pick of Gorsuch, who has been described by USA Today as a faithful believer in the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s philosophy of originalism, has been widely applauded by Republicans.

Justice Scalia’s seat has been vacant since he passed away unexpectedly last February. President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill his seat, but a confirmation hearing was never held. The pick of Garland was made during an election year, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced in February that no hearings would be held until after the election, as the Washington Times reported.

Under current rules, a Supreme Court nominee needs 60 votes to get through the Senate. The Republicans currently hold 52 seats in the Senate, meaning they would need to find at least eight more votes from the other 48 members of the Senate (there are 46 Democratic Senators and two Independents.)

After the pick of Gorsuch was announced, President Trump implied that he wouldn’t be opposed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell employing the nuclear option if Democrats attempt to block the pick, as CNN described. The nuclear option would mean a change to the rules that would allow a pick to be confirmed with a simply majority of 51 votes, rather than 60, according to ABC.

Why business is excited about Neil Gorsuch > https://t.co/z2JTchY1b9 pic.twitter.com/BOMaxzbsUv — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 2, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently argued in favor of keeping the 60-vote threshold, saying that it is needed to ensure “bipartisan support” and that the pick is “mainstream,” according to The Washington Examiner. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) appears to be angling to be the leading Democratic voice against the nomination of Gorsuch.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 EST p.m. on ABC. What do you think about the late night comedian’s joke that Rob Kardashian had been nominated to the Supreme Court?

