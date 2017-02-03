Super Bowl Ads: Martha Stewart Teams Up With Snoop Dogg For T-Mobile

With the big game just 48 hours away, excitement about the Super Bowl ads continues to mount. And in the latest of the Super Bowl ads to hit the airwaves, domestic goddess Martha Stewart teams up with rapper Snoop Dogg for the cellular phone company T-Mobile!

Yahoo News was the first to report on T-Mobile’s new Super Bowl ads featuring the unlikely duo. Stewart, who co-hosts Martha & Snoop’s Pot Luck Dinner Party with the “Gin and Juice” rapper, is celebrating because their show got picked up for a second season.

In the ad, the duo talk about how they have “America’s fastest, most advanced, 4G LTE network,” and they bill themselves at America’s Sweethearts.

In addition, the “Un-Carrier” — as T-Mobile bills themselves — features the two playfully bantering with one another and being self-referential while also talking about the Super Bowl. This year, the Super Bowl will air live at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX, where the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the Daily Mail, these new T-Mobile Super Bowl ads are just the latest in a long line of companies that feature big celebrity endorsers in their ads. And while they’re considered the most expensive ads in the entire fiscal year — between how much the company spends on the celebrity to endorse the ad and how much it costs to “buy time” during these prime slots — each company feels it’s worth it, because they’ll earn loyal and consistent business from these Super Bowl ads.

In addition to Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg being part of the T-Mobile Super Bowl ads campaign, Canadian chanteuse Justin Bieber is also part of the lineup of celebrities to endorse the mobile carrier. His ads, which are currently airing on YouTube, feature him talking about the best football touchdowns in history.

Bieber took over the role from fellow Canadian Drake. In the past, Kim Kardashian West was also a spokeswoman for the company.

But if you’re looking for more celebrities in this year’s Super Bowl ads, you’re sure to be in for a treat.

According to Forbes Magazine, in addition to Martha, Snoop, and Justin lending their talents to advertisements, you can expect to see Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot team up with action actor Jason Statham for an advertisement for Wix.com, a website service provider.

Meanwhile, fighter David Ortiz and Misery star Kathy Bates will get their pressing tax return questions answered in an ad for TurboTax.

And John Malkovich is, well, John Malkovich in an advertisement for Squarespace.

Forbes said that the Super Bowl ads are now just as much an official part of the event as the actual game.

“Technology has raised the stakes, too. Multi-screen mobile and social sharing now demand that marketers become even more sophisticated in their holistic media strategy to maximize exposure both before and after the game. Reports show that an additional 25% to 50% (or more) of the cost of a Super Bowl ad will be spent marketing the ad itself. So it better be good. Other than for the entertainment value, why bother talking about the commercials? [Because] we are a nation of consumers. Still. And we like what’s new and improved. The challenge for leading edge (especially technology) brands is to keep viewers entertained while strutting stuff that’s more complicated than a simple can of soda.”

[Featured Image by VH1]