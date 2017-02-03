Jessa Duggar Baby Update: Have She And Ben Seewald Picked A Name?

Jessa Duggar recently talked about selecting a baby name for her second child, and it looks like she and her husband, Ben Seewald, might keep fans in suspense over their moniker choice once again.

Jessa Duggar’s due date was February 2, but apparently the second Seewald baby wasn’t interested in seeing Punxsutawney Phil pop out of his hole and predict the weather. Because the child missed being born on Groundhog Day, it’s now a lot less likely that he or she will be named Punxsutawney Seewald.

Jessa didn’t get stressed out or worried about her baby failing to arrive on schedule. Instead, she celebrated not being in labor by grabbing some coffee with her good friend Sierra and her sisters Jill and Jana. Jill is a Certified Professional Midwife, so she was likely prepared to help Jessa execute her birth plan if the baby suddenly decided to pull a Punxsutawney by popping out of its cozy burrow in mommy’s belly.

“Time with the sistas!”Jessa captioned an Instagram selfie taken during her coffee run. “Due date has come and gone… guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer!”

Time with the sistas! ???? Due date has come and gone… guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer! ???? Miss ya, @kristennicoleyoung, @masiespace & @ohtannanbomb! A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

As In Touch Weekly reports, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s first child was also late; he arrived four days after his due date. This gave Jessa and Ben a little extra time to discuss baby name ideas, but the parents had such a difficult time picking a moniker for their son that they they didn’t reveal what they had chosen until five days after he’d been born. Jessa and Ben’s carefully selected name choice surprised their fans because it was so unusual: Spurgeon Elliot Seewald.

My little shopping buddy! ???? #SpurgeonElliotSeewald A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Fans are likely wondering if Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will pick another unique name for their second child, and they may also be curious about whether the parents will get to know their little guy or gal better before choosing a moniker that suits him or her. During a recent interview with People, Jessa hinted that fans may once again have to wait a few days to find out the name.

“We’ve only had one or two conversations about it, so we need to get on it!” Jessa revealed. “We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was 5 days old before we had it officially nailed down!”

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald likely have a few name ideas that they’re thinking about. In the days following Spurgeon’s November 5, 2015 birth, Jessa talked to People about the possibility of choosing a theme to stick to for their children’s baby names. Jessa said that she and Ben liked the idea of naming their kids after “heroes from the Christian faith,” and they went on to name their first child after one of Ben’s biggest heroes, a 19th century anti-Catholic preacher named Charles Spurgeon.

Weeks before Jessa and Ben revealed their son’s name, they dropped a few hints that Spurgeon was on their radar. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Counting On stars shared multiple quotes from Charles Spurgeon on their social media pages before bestowing his surname upon their baby boy. Jessa and Ben have quoted many other Christian leaders on Instagram, so fans may want to look there for clues as to what names the parents are thinking about for their second child. The last preacher Jessa Duggar paid homage to was A.W. Tozer, a man who has been described as “a modern-day prophet.” She and Ben likely consider Tozer a hero from the Christian faith, so perhaps their baby daughter or son will bear his name.

Do you think Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will give their second child a name that’s equally as unique as Spurgeon? Be sure to share your baby name ideas in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jessa Duggar Seewald/Facebook]