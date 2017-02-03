Lady Gaga: No Meat Dress At Super Bowl, But Teases ‘Love Game’ & ‘The Fame’ Hits

Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show is highly-anticipated for a lot of reasons. Many are excited about the songs she will perform and the outfits she will showcase, but there is one thing that fans will surely miss at the event – the meat dress.

When asked by People about her wardrobe for the massive Super Bowl event, Lady Gaga emphasized that the infamous meat dress is not making an appearance.

“I don’t like to use the word cram when it comes to fashion. There’s some exciting stuff. I will tell you that there will be no meat dress there, so don’t wait for that.”

Lady Gaga’s meat dress first turned heads at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. She was the artist with the most nominations there at the time – 13 to be precise – making the ceremony more memorable for the music superstar and her “little monsters.”

Designed by Franc Fernandez and styled by Nicola Formichetti, Lady Gaga’s eye-popping outfit choice was the talk of the town for a while. The meat dress even earned flak from animal rights groups.

After sporting the now-well-known meat dress, Lady Gaga and her team agreed to have it brought over to the folks at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who preserved it as they would a beef jerky before displaying it at the museum.

While Lady Gaga’s meat dress will sit the Super Bowl Halftime Show out, fans can expect the “Perfect Illusion” singer to put on quite a performance at the event.

The award-winning artist, who also sang the national anthem at last year’s Super Bowl, has said many times that her presentation will be career-spanning from the songs to the garb and the statements she will make.

It might not involve the meat dress, which was certainly part of Lady Gaga’s very colorful and successful music career, but she did tease the set list will give her loyal followers the nostalgia while still embodying the spirit of the event.

“We went through my whole career and we chose songs that we hope that both the football fans and the people who are just tuning in for the halftime show will enjoy.”

Before heading out for rehearsal, however, Lady Gaga provided a clue on Twitter of the possible songs she will belt out at the much-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Fame Monster is the reissue of Lady Gaga’s debut album, The Fame. It contains some of her most notable songs, including “Paparazzi,” “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.”

However, in her tweet, she also specifically mentioned “disco stick,” which is a phrase from her song, “Love Game.” This had many believing that Lady Gaga will perform it at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Naturally, fans were excited about the singer spotlighting her early hits, especially “Love Game,” which she rarely performs now. As for the other songs she teased, “Applause” is, of course, a beloved track from her 2013 album, Artpop. She also mentioned “Born This Way” in another tweet.

@GagaPancake I've been reliving our history preparing for this show. The movement of monsters is a special one. #bornthisway — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 1, 2017

@vuittonbrunette it was hard but it made me really proud of all the work we've done. I think we picked the best songs for this. #xoxoJoanne — xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 1, 2017

Through her performance, Lady Gaga also aims to “unify America.” She believes that music, which she described as “one of the most powerful things the world has to offer,” is a great channel to do just that. Over 100 million people will be tuning in to watch her performance, so this opportunity could not come at a better timing for her and the country.

“The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”

The Lady Gaga-headlined Super Bowl Halftime Show will take place on Sunday, February 5 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

