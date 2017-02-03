Erika Girardi On Eden’s Motives: ‘RHOBH’ Star Wants Sobriety Talks To Stop

Erika Girardi has been focusing on her career and her business on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she started the season with various hit singles under her belt. It’s no secret that Erika is proud of her work and her songs, even though her music videos have been criticized by her co-stars. However, she’s been very proud of her work, and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have come to respect her professional image, Erika Jayne. And while Erika has been busy with her career, her performances in Greece and filming a new music video, it sounds like she’s been missing out on the sobriety drama with Eden Sassoon.

According to a new Bravo report, Erika Girardi is now revealing that she’s tired of hearing about Eden’s personal opinions about Kim. Of course, Sassoon has been told that Richards is dying of alcoholism, and since Sassoon herself has lost her sister to an overdose, she may feel that it is her place to save Richards. But her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars are tired of hearing about Kim and her problems.

“Eden talking to Kyle about Kim’s ‘abrasive’ or ‘rude’ behavior is out of place in this group setting. It feels as though she’s trying to make something out of nothing. IF there’s any conversation to be had about this, it should be between Eden and Kim,” Erika Girardi explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She finds it odd that Eden would talk to Dorit about Kim Richards’ issues rather than confront her personally.

During Lisa Rinna’s BBQ party, Dorit told Eden to talk to Kim herself about these issues rather than talk about Richards behind her back. And many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars didn’t really want to entertain Sassoon’s conversations about sobriety and Kim. They all respect Kyle Richards and her relationship with Kim, and they don’t want to ruin that by gossiping about Kim to make the new housewife happy.

“Eden is right back to focusing on Kim and Kyle and comparing her journey to theirs. Eden still knows so little about these sisters to be judging the way she has. It is good, though, that she’s having this conversation with just Kim and Kyle and not the rest of the group. I’m hoping this conversation, which can be very hurtful and counterproductive, is over after tonight,” Erika Girardi pointed out on her Bravo blog, sharing that she’s tired of hearing about the sobriety talks and hopes that they will stop after Kyle’s party.

Since Erika Girardi hadn’t been so involved in the drama, she doesn’t want to get too personal in her blog post. Instead, Girardi gives Kyle props for her Great Gatsby party, sharing that the property was awesome for her party and hopes that Mauricio sells the home quickly. And it seems like a great way to show her loyalty, as Girardi is clearly on Kyle’s side in this sobriety argument.

“Kyle’s Great Gatsby party is on another level. This location is INCREDIBLE, and Mauricio, I hope you sell this place and make a MASSIVE commission! Everything is so perfectly done, and I’m loving everyone’s costumes. The roaring 20s is so my speed—the glitz, the glamour and the excess. I’m loving every minute of it,” Erika Girardi explained about Kyle’s Great Gatsby party.

