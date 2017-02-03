BTS’ V Going Solo As A Rapper? New Videos Show That He Definitely Has Skills

BTS’ V has been gradually proving to the world that he has skills as a rapper, and now it’s easy to wonder whether he could be thinking of making a solo debut as a rapper and not a vocalist.

As Koreaboo notes, V has been showing off his rap skills at various events recently.

During a recent fan meeting, V rapped along to “Cypher Part 3” and then to BIGBANG’s “Bang Bang Bang.”

There’s also a behind-the-scenes video of V practicing “Cypher” at a rehearsal. As you can see from the video, he is very excited about showing off his skills.

Now that the BTS’ concept photos for their comeback have been revealed, could we look forward to V rapping a verse on a new song? Only time will tell.

BTS’ You Never Walk Alone is the follow-up project to their hit album, Wings. The album is expected to drop on February 13.

The album comes as BTS is making leaps and bounds in terms of their popularity. According to an article on Soompi, BTS is topping charts in 2017, just like they did last year.

In January of 2017, BTS overshadowed other K-pop boy groups like EXO and made it to the top of the Korean Business Institute’s Brand Reputation rankings.

For January 2017, BTS garnered 15,940,973 points, which is an over 25 percent increase from their total in December of 2016.

K-pop girl group TWICE came in second. They earned a total of 13,818,852 points, which is over 5 percent more than they got in the previous month. EXO, the next boy band to chart after BTS, scored 13,605,851 points, which was an almost 20 percent increase for them.

According to Soompi, the scores take into account ratings for positive and negative feedback from he public, media interest, consumer attention, and traffic.

A source from the Korea Business Insitute shared their analysis on why BTS topped the chart this month.

“BTS came in at first place this month as the members branch out into variety shows. BTS gained global popularity last year with their ‘Wings’ album entering the US Billboard 200 Charts (26th place) and the UK Charts (62nd place),” the source said.

“Brand keywords associated with BTS were ‘Big, cute, donated, appeared,’ and links associated with them were ‘Laws of the Jungle, Golden Disc, fan sign events,”” the source added, disclosing that the ratio of positive to negative feedback indicated that that almost 90% of comments about Bangtan Boys in January of 2017 were positive.

This month, the BTS tour begins, and it’s a world tour with stops in North and South America. According to an article in the International Business Times, the boys of BTS will also be at KCON 2017, which will be held in Mexico. This means that BTS is making K-pop history yet again by appearing at the first K-pop festival and convention to be held in a Latin American country.

