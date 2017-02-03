Lisa Vanderpump On Eden Sassoon: Why ‘RHOBH’ Star Lunged Into Defense Mode

Lisa Vanderpump has grown closer to Kyle Richards during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hiatus as the two had a hick-up in Dubai last year. Lisa didn’t want to talk about her personal issues and Kyle confronted her, saying that she wanted to be her friend, but she wouldn’t lie for her. The two appeared to have faced their first crisis together, but it sounds like they have worked through their issues, because Lisa is ready to defend her friend. And Richards may need all the support she can get this season, as new housewife Eden Sassoon is going after Kim Richards.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she felt she had to protect her friend from the new housewife, because she knows what Richards and Kim have been through. Vanderpump knows that her friend has struggled with Kim’s alcohol issues and she also knows that Richards is trying to put the past behind her. It doesn’t benefit anyone to bring up the past and yet, Eden can’t seem to stop. And it sounds like Lisa Vanderpump made the right choice in surprising Richards at her own party, as she needed the support right then and there.

“I couldn’t resist surprising Kyle, which clearly I didn’t, as she expected it. Maybe my unpredictability has become predictable… The party and property were gorgeous, and I knew Kyle wanted me there, so I begged Ken to cut our stay short,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she wanted to come support Kyle for her party, even though she had teased her and told her that she couldn’t make it to the party.

Even though Vanderpump had been busy with her own career and her friendships, she hadn’t really had the time to hang out with Eden Sassoon. However, she had heard things about the new housewife and she knew that Eden was questioning Kim’s sobriety and talking about her own sister’s overdose. But it is questionable whether Lisa Vanderpump knew that Sassoon was making Kyle uncomfortable.

“I had heard mutterings of Eden inserting herself between the siblings, and I immediately lunged into defense mode. Eden had stated at my house something about Kyle enabling Kim, and I thought I set her straight. Apparently not. I absolutely understand her obsession with sobriety as her life has been overwhelmed by it. However, until you have an accurate assessment of a situation, perhaps it is best to stay silent,” Lisa Vanderpump explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Vanderpump and more Housewives show off their massive houses: https://t.co/VV8J3379ce pic.twitter.com/JXnI4Rycf2 — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) January 22, 2017

Lisa Vanderpump pointed out that Eden may have been too strong in her approach, as her story about her sister’s overdose didn’t exactly create the bond she had hoped for. On Tuesday’s episode, she revealed that her sister may have been alive today if someone had interfered in their relationship like she’s doing with Kim and Richards. And Lisa Vanderpump had no idea that this was Sassoon’s intention.

“What I didn’t realize at the time was that Eden was repeating LR’s opinion, and we see Eden’s frustration at the barbecue as LR Scuttles away…,” Lisa Vanderpump explained in her Bravo blog, adding about Eden’s behavior, “Maybe the lesson worth learning is that before you confront and challenge somebody, have your own experience to draw from, and it would be wiser to not rely on an unreliable opinion. As I stated before, LR has not spent any time with Kim in many months.”

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s comments about Eden Sassoon? Are you surprised that she’s jumping to Kyle Richards’ defense, considering their issues in the past about not supporting one another?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]