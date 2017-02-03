‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Stefano DiMera Get Caught?

Days Of Our Lives has several characters in Prague searching for Stefano DiMera, formerly played by the late Joseph Mascolo. Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) came up with evidence that the Salem villain might be alive. It turns out that he was right and soon Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and the others will catch Stefano and have him arrested. However, there is a catch, and the mystery isn’t quite over just yet.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details on what is going to happen next.

As previously speculated by the Inquisitr, Joseph Mascolo filmed a few scenes for Days Of Our Lives prior to his death. As noted in that article, recasting Stefano DiMera would not be right and would dishonor his memory.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Christopher Sean, who plays Paul Narita, spoke about what to expect next. It turns out that Marlena’s plan to lure Stefano out of hiding will work. She was right when saying DiMera could not turn down a masquerade ball. The only thing is that the group needs to get themselves invited. The only way that can happen is by getting Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) involved. He is the only one with the right connections to make it happen.

Once the group gets to the masquerade ball on Days Of Our Lives, Marlena sees a man she thinks might be Stefano DiMera. She follows him, but Marlena ends up being startled by someone else. She ends up disappearing, and everyone is worried about her whereabouts.

“That’s their biggest fear, that they’ve lost the most important piece of their plan: the queen on the chess board.”

When Marlena disappears on Days Of Our Lives, Paul is worried. He promised his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) that he would keep Marlena safe. However, she ends up being just fine. The person who surprised her was Austin (Austin Peck), who helped her look for Stefano. Just when they think Stefano isn’t going to show, DiMera walks in as the clock strikes midnight.

“He comes in like the Phantom of the Opera and approaches Marlena. Everyone’s waiting to pounce on him the minute they can confirm it’s Stefano. Then, the lights go out and all heck breaks loose. No one knows if he’s there or if he got away, but they hear Marlena scream.”

The masked man reveals who he really is to Marlena on Days Of Our Lives. It is Stefano DiMera, but he slips away. The group chases after Joseph Mascolo’s character and eventually catches him. He is then arrested and taken to the police station. However, the drama isn’t over yet. Somehow, Stefano manages to escape from his jail cell.

“Even though they did end up losing one of the most corrupt, dangerous criminals of all time, there is a happy ending in a sense. They got hard evidence that Stefano is not dead, which means Hope can be set free.”

Even though this is good news for Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), there are a lot of questions that remain. Did Hope kill Stefano on Days Of Our Lives or was he just injured? Whose body did the building collapse on when Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) found his father’s hand? How did Stefano DiMera slip away and how will Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his brother react to this news?

What do you think of what Christopher Sean had to say about Stefano DiMera on Days Of Our Lives? What do you think will happen to Hope Brady now that there is proof that her murder victim is actually alive and well in Prague?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]