‘Walking The Dog’: A Hallmark Valentine Movie Event, Starring Yolanda Corbett

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and the Hallmark Channel has lined up a wonderful set of movies for your enjoyment. This Saturday get set for the Hallmark movie Walking The Dog. It is directed by Gary Harvey and written by Ron and Ruth Cutler. The comedy-romance film, Walking The Dog, stars Jennifer Finnigan as Kristie, Sam Page as Keith, Lini Evans as Barb, Peter Benson as Bill, Michael Ryan as Dan, Venus Terzo as Amy, Hilary Jardine as Laura Prescott, Kimberly Sustad as Delia, Benita Ha as Nancy, Brenda Crichlow as Judge Mays, Gidget as Gidget, Matt Hamilton as Jeff, and Liviu Rain as Art.

Synopsis Of Walking The Dog On Hallmark Channel

According to It’s A Wonderful World, Walking The Dog surrounds Kristie Simmons, an attorney with a battle on her hands. First, she has taken possession of a dog until the owner returns, and she is gearing up to fight litigation concerning the opening of a new bike lane in the community. To Kristie, the bike lane is important since it will give residents in the seaside Pacific Northwest village a chance to ride in safety and enjoy the gorgeous coastlines. But not everyone is on board with the idea.

Kristie learns that another hot shot lawyer is in town. His name is Keith Amos. Normally stationed in Seattle, Keith has arrived to negotiate a plan to construct a stretch of lavish high-rise condos in the scenic area. However, Kristie has no plans to stand by and watch as this beautiful nature preserve is destroyed by commercialism.

What is more, Kristie learns that Keith Amos is the same man she met while walking Gidget, an out-of-town resident’s dog. That day, Keith was walking his dog, Simon. The two hit it off and began seeing each other after Kristie’s break-up with Bill.

Now, any plans of moving forward in the relationship with Keith have been put on halt since they now have to battle each other in court. What makes matters worse, Kristie and Keith keep bumping into each other all over town.

Each time they meet, they begin to fall for each other even more. As Valentine’s Day looms ahead, Kristie finds herself losing it all, Bill, her former love interest, Gidget the dog, a romance with Keith, and she may even lose her case in court.

Cast Of Walking The Dog

About Actress Jennifer Finnigan (via Hallmark Channel)

“Jennifer Finnigan is currently starring in Season two of FX’s controversial drama, “Tyrant,” by the creators and producers of “Homeland.” She recently starred in the David E Kelly medical drama “Monday Mornings,” and Lifetime’s powerful event movie “Babysellers,” which premiered at the United Nations, shedding light on the atrocities of the baby trafficking trade. Winner of three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards early in her career, Jennifer has been a constant presence on both comedic and dramatic series, such as Jerry Bruckheimer’s legal drama “Close To Home,” and the ABC comedy “Better With You.”

About Actor Sam Page (via Hallmark Channel)

“Sam Page had the distinction of simultaneously juggling three recurring arcs on such beloved series as AMC’s Golden Globe® and Emmy Award® winning “Mad Men,” the Worldwide phenomenon “Desperate Housewives,” and acclaimed ABC Family Channel series “Greek.” Page joined yet another cast in the form of an arc on “Gossip Girl,” and has since appeared in multiple episodes of “Switched At Birth,” and most recently the Netflix original series “House Of Cards” with Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright Additionally, he’s appeared on “Scandal,” “The Mindy Project,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Necessary Roughness,” “Last Resort,” “Up All Night,” “The Event, Castle,” and “Lie To Me.”

Hallmark’s Walking The Dog is produced by Dog Road Productions and Front Street Pictures. Executive production was provided by Anne Carlucci with Harvey Kahn on as producer, the Internet Movie Database states.

Walking The Dog airs this Saturday, February 4, at 9/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark. The movie that aired on Hallmark Channel last week was Love Locks.

[Featured Image by David Owen Strongman/Crown Media]