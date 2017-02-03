Sheree Whitfield On ‘RHOA’ Stars: Are They Targeting Porsha Williams’ Anger?

Sheree Whitfield decided to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season after just being a friend of the wives last year. Sheree had decided to take some time off to focus on her family, her career, and making enough money to finish up her big mansion, Chateau Sheree. However, while building her home, Whitfield ran into some financial troubles, and some people assumed that she was only returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta to make enough money to pay for her home and her debts.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is coming back with another mission in mind as well. While her finances may have been her primary motivator for coming back to the reality show, it sounds like Whitfield really wanted to create a storyline for herself. And as a close friend of Porsha Williams, she wants to stand up for her friend. And Sheree had no problem speaking her mind, especially when it comes to Kenya Moore. Now, she’s opening up about the drama that happened during Sunday’s episode, including Williams’ decision to skip out on her close friend’s engagement party.

.@IamSheree thank you for coming on @TheJennyMShow! I can't wait to read your new book & figure out who's who in it! https://t.co/EMP97twfDA pic.twitter.com/ZZ2dx9uWAx — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) January 30, 2017

“First, congratulations to Shamea on her engagement! I wish her all the best on her journey to becoming a ‘Mrs.’ When we were at the engagement celebration, Phaedra’s name came up in the conversation, and I think it was only fair to give Shamea an opportunity to address the rumor,” Sheree Whitfield explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that she was thrilled for another friend of the wives to get engaged.

Of course, Sheree Whitfield and Phaedra Parks have been friends with Porsha over the past season and they have been close to her in terms of what is happening in her life. Phaedra has listened to Porsha’s comments about wanting a baby and doing the single mother life without a husband. In addition, Parks listened to how her life has changed since getting a divorce from Kordell Stewart. Sheree Whitfield, on the other hand, has only seen how their co-stars are going after Porsha and judging her for her various outbursts. But Whitfield has nothing but respect for Williams and how she’s doing things.

“I respected Porsha for how she handled herself. I think it was mature of her to pull me aside from the group and address me one-on-one. She gets an “A” for conflict resolution,” Sheree Whitfield explained about Porsha’s way of handling the drama between their Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars before taking a stand against Williams’ provokers, explaining to Bravo, “Have these ladies not learned anything? Leave Porsha alone! It seems that some of these ladies are looking for Porsha to react in a specific way and they won’t be satisfied until they get the reaction they are looking for. You can’t keep poking the bear and not expect it to attack!”

Maybe Sheree Whitfield is reflecting on what happened on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where her co-stars hassled Porsha because of her anger management issues. Knowing that she can’t handle her anger in certain situations, it makes sense that her co-stars would test her and Sheree doesn’t support her co-stars’ decisions to do so.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s comments that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars are coming after Porsha Williams because she seems like an easy target these days? Do you think Porsha’s anger management issues are making her an easy target to provoke and bully?

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Getty Images]