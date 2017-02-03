Gwen Stefani ‘Totally Fits’ Into Blake Shelton’s Country Crowd Claims Luke Bryan

The country music community is known for accepting people into the family, and Gwen Stefani is no exception. With Stefani spending more and more time with boyfriend Blake Shelton, fellow country star Luke Bryan says the No Doubt alum is fitting right in with her new family.

According to Taste of Country, Bryan had nothing but kind things to say about Stefani during his Crash My Playa concert in Riviera Maya, Mexico. In fact, Shelton and Stefani made a surprise appearance during the event and performed a rendition of the song “Footloose” for the audience.

“I think Gwen enjoys learning a little bit more about us country people!” Bryan shared. “I think Gwen enjoys learning a little bit more about us country people!”

This is the third year that Bryan has brought artists to perform with him at Riviera Maya. This year, People reports that fans got to enjoy songs from Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, and Dustin Lynch. When they’re not singing on stage, Bryan says the locale gives everyone a chance for “total vacationing and chilling out.”

Shelton and Stefani did just that. Sources report that the couple took plenty of time to soak up the sun and ocean during their stay. “They relaxed by the pool, enjoyed dinners and seemed to have a great time,” an insider revealed.

“They’re excited to be on vacation and we’re happy they have the ability to enjoy themselves,” Bryan confirmed.

For Shelton, he couldn’t help but praise Stefani when she took the stage. After performing her hit song from 2001, “Hella Good,” Shelton told the crowd, “Holy! That’s Gwen Stefani for real. That’s gonna cost Luke. We are in overtime so we can do whatever the hell we want.”

Stefani and Shelton have already been dating for over a year now. Their relationship began on the set of The Voice at a time when they were both coming off divorces. Shelton had just called it quits with Miranda Lambert while Gwen Stefani parted ways with rocker Gavin Rossdale.

When he opened up about the divorce, Rossdale revealed that he never wanted to end things with Stefani. “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not… but here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through,” he shared. “I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality. You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

For Stefani, her romance with Shelton couldn’t have come at a better time. With their relationship stronger than ever, the couple is currently getting ready for Season 12 of The Voice. According to Daily Mail, Stefani just announced that Celine Dion would be her advisor this year.

Dion announced the exciting news via Twitter, saying, “Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #TheVoice -Céline.”

Stefani added, “There’s nobody like Celine. To get like the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad – the other coaches – that I got you. I am blown away by [Dion’s] unbelievable story. Having this unbelievable gift to be able to speak through music to the whole world.”

Dion has been offered a spot on the show in the past but had to decline due to her busy schedule. Dion is still recovering from the death of her longtime manager and husband, Rene Angelil, who passed away last January from cancer.

“I know Gwen very well. I know her career. I know how beautiful she is all the time,” Dion wrote in response to the announcement.

According to MStars News, Stefani sat out two seasons of The Voice and is slated to replace Miley Cyrus in Season 12. Apart from Shelton and Stefani, returning coaches include Adam Levine and Alicia Keys.

