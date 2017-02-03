WWE Rumors, Spoilers: 5 Superstars Who Could Turn Heel Before ‘Wrestlemania 33’

After the completion of Royal Rumble 2017, WWE is now again focused on creating storylines for Fastlane and Wrestlemania 33. Latest WWE rumors suggest that the company might alter several storylines and a few superstars could turn heel.

If history is any indication, WWE benefits the most from “babyface” megastars who overcomes all odds to win and also from top WWE superstars turning heel.

At present, there are no heel factions in WWE, and the company could be planning to change that before the Wrestlemania 33. Here is a list of top WWE superstars for whom there could be a heel turn in store.

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks turning heel is inevitable, and it might happen very soon. There was a clear evidence of this in her storyline over the past few months and from what happened on the last Monday’s RAW, it is most certain that Banks will turn heel.

In case you missed, Sasha was preparing for the match with Nia Jax, and her best friend Bayley tried convincing her to forego the match. Not only Banks did not budge she said that unlike Bayley she was not “okay with coming up short.”

Some WWE rumors and spoilers have suggested that Sasha Banks would turn heel and there would be a triple threat match between Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte which Bayley would win. Bayley will be the “face” who overcame all odds to come out victorious, as reported by Cageside.

Dean Ambrose

Last year was an amazing one for Dean Ambrose as he won the Intercontinental and WWE World championships. But since he lost the WWE World Championship to AJ Styles, his relevance has been on the decline.

Some fans blame James Ellsworth for ruining Dean’s character, but if some latest WWE rumors are to be believed, the company is planning to turn him heel at the Wrestlemania 33.

At Wrestlemania 33, Ambrose could have a match with Shane McMahon and turn heel in the process. The Lunatic’s anti-authority angle will come into play in the match against Shane, and he could go totally against Shane and turn heel.

Big E

The New Day were the WWE Tag Team Champions for 483 days until they lost the championship to Cesaro and Sheamus. New Day seems to be heading for spilt as they have been unable to make any impact after the loss.

Of late, their jokes, comedy, and catch phrases have become dull, and repetitive. Some WWE rumors doing round suggest that after the split, Big E’s heel turn will follow.

Roman Reigns

Reigns is undoubtedly the most hated wrestler of the recent times. He is booed, fans rejoice when he loses a title, and he was the first “face” to win the award for most hated wrestler of the year.

He entered the Royal Rumble 2017 as a final competitor and even eliminated the Undertaker. This interaction is being seen as a sign of Reigns’ heel turn. It is evident even to the company that Roman Reigns is not working as a “face.”

Latest WWE rumors suggest that Reigns could fight the Undertaker at the Wrestlemania 33 and beat him by using some dirty tactic. This can make him into one of the most epic heels of all time.

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph has been one of the best “babyfaces” for the WWE in the last year. Even though he may not be as popular as he used to be in 2013, he still has a decent fan following.

He has been underutilized and has never had a chance to establish himself as a top superstar. His gimmick as the Showoff was effective and Ziggler turning heel could breathe a new life into his character.

Some WWE spoilers indicate that Ziggler may face John Cena at the Wrestlemania 33. If that match is planned, either of them has to turn heel before the match, and the chances of Ziggler seem very high.

WWE fans, which WWE superstar heel turn is next? Let us know your thoughts in comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]