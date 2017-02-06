Blake Shelton Reportedly Reunites With Miranda Lambert, Gwen Stefani ‘Jealous’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem to have a romance that just keeps blossoming, with the couple seen together in their home towns and on holidays. But a new report claims that Shelton recently reunited with his ex-wife Miranda Lambert, and that the reunion potentially could cause problems for allegedly “jealous” Stefani.

Blake and Miranda reportedly reconnected at an event in Nashville. The country crooner, 40, and his former wife, 33, soon went from politely chatting to Shelton “pouring his heart out” with details about just how much he missed Lambert, according to EnStars, which cited a source who shared what Blake had allegedly revealed.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced last summer.”

As for the whereabouts of Gwen while the reported reunion took place, Stefani was thousands of miles away, according to the insider. But although she wasn’t there, Stefani potentially could become extremely upset about the meeting between Shelton and Lambert, added the source.

Adding to the potential for problems, Blake allegedly did not tell Stefani the facts about his reunion with Miranda. Instead, Shelton reportedly told Gwen that he “avoided” Lambert and “didn’t speak to her” at all rather than revealing the alleged depths of his conversation with his former wife, according to the source.

“When Gwen finds out she’ll go nuts,” predicted the insider.

“Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

Ultimately, the source cautioned that the reunion between the exes could sink Stefani’s romance with Shelton.

“Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen,” cautioned the insider.

And that’s not the only report of problems between Shelton and Stefani. Radar Online reported that Blake and Gwen are headed for a “trial separation,” and that Stefani “is freaking out over spending time apart” from Shelton.

According to Radar‘s insider, the couple is supposed to be focused on “finalizing” plans to be wed. But their wedding planning allegedly got derailed due to Shelton’s “grueling new tour,” said the insider.

Although the media outlet reported that the wedding is still scheduled to take place this spring, Blake will be busy on his own starring in his “Doing It to Country Songs” tour, slated to last for months. Stefani offered to go with Shelton, but he allegedly insisted that she would get bored, according to the insider.

“[Gwen] can’t help but feel as though [Blake is] trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

However, when it comes to those reported rumors that Shelton and Stefani will be tying the knot, Gossip Cop offered a different report about those alleged wedding plans, including a new story from OK that claimed Gwen had called off her wedding.

According to Gossip Cop, Stefani never had plans to tie the knot with Shelton. Despite that, OK‘s new story claimed that Blake had moved out, and that “pregnant Gwen” had called off the wedding.

“The tension between them has reached a boiling point. Shortly after the holidays, Gwen was thinking of calling off the wedding entirely,” said a friend of the couple quoted by OK.

That pal also claimed that Stefani had gone “ballistic” when the details of her wedding ceremony were “leaked,” allegedly accusing “everyone” including Blake’s mom Dorothy Shelton. Gwen even reportedly reached out to her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale “for support,” according to OK, which also reported that Stefani’s children were attempting to persuade her to change her mind about cancelling the wedding.

In addition, OK reported on “rumors that Gwen is actually pregnant with Blake’s child.” However, Gossip Cop debunked those rumors that Stefani is pregnant with Shelton’s baby and called off the wedding, citing a representative for Gwen who termed those allegations as “nonsense.”

