Anna Duggar Divorce: Is Josh Duggar’s Wife Finally Leaving Him?

Anna Duggar is about to file for divorce from her husband, Josh Duggar, according to inside sources close to the couple.

As The Hollywood Gossip reported, wife Anna Duggar (formerly Anna Keller), has had all she’s going to take of Josh’s ways, and has been on the phone with a divorce lawyer. An unnamed source close to the couple says she chose to call a lawyer on the phone, rather than go to his or her office in person, for fear of being spotted by the media.

“Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone… she’s been putting off the meeting for some time. She was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move. [She] will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.”

Great to be at the museum of the Bible launch event tonight in DC! #BibleMuseum @museumofbible A photo posted by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Mar 4, 2015 at 6:06pm PST

Anna and Josh Duggar’s relationship started as a picture-perfect “courtship” (the Duggar family doesn’t believe in “dating” as you and I understand it, and requires their children to practice the ancient and quaint practice of “courtship” instead), covered dutifully by the cameras on the set of 19 Kids and Counting, the popular TLC show about the Duggar family. Their courtship turned into marriage, which then turned into four kids (and by the way, rumors that Anna is pregnant with baby #5 are false).

Ironically, coming from a family whose religion tends to focus disproportionately (depending on whom you ask) on strict, evangelical Christian standards of sexual purity, it was sex that ultimately proved to be Josh Duggar’s undoing. On May 21, 2016, In Touch Weekly found a 2006 police report that indicated that Josh Duggar, the oldest of the Duggar children, had molested five girls; four of them his own sisters.

Congratulations Ben & Jessa on your pregnancy! It was so fun to have all 3 of us pregnant together!!! A photo posted by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Apr 21, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

Specifically, Josh, who was between 14 and 15 years old at the time, fondled the girls on their breasts and genitals while they were asleep and sometimes while they were awake. Even more damning to the family was the news that Josh’s father and family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar didn’t report the allegations to the authorities right away.

Later, it was revealed that Josh had created an account on cheating website Ashley Madison. Josh went away to a faith-based sexual addiction treatment facility in Illinois, but the damage had been done. TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting.

So why is Anna Duggar filing for divorce now, two years after news of her husband’s extra-marital shenanigans broke? As The Daily Mail reported, it turns out that there is a lawsuit brewing, and it’s in relation to those molestation allegations. It’s likely that Josh, and other members of the Duggar family, will have to testify in that lawsuit, and Anna just doesn’t want the humiliation.

“Anna is sickened by the lawsuit, it is a major reason she is divorcing Josh.”

On the subject of lawsuits, it appears that Anna Duggar is considering a lawsuit of her own. Considering that she married at 18, quickly gave birth to four kids, and has little going on in the way of marketable job skills, she wants some Duggar money to be able to support her family after the divorce.

“Anna knows the Duggar family has very deep pockets, and she will be asking for a huge settlement from Josh. Anna feels Josh put her through hell with his disgusting behavior so she believes she is completely justified in squeezing every penny out of him that she can.”

As of this writing, however, rumors of Anna Duggar’s pending divorce from Josh Duggar are just that: rumors. No one has come on the record to confirm or deny that Anna is considering divorce, and no official legal paperwork has been filed.

Do you believe that Anna Duggar should divorce her husband Josh?

[Featured Image by Danny Johnston, File, AP]